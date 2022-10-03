Steve Nelson: A home run race, the Russians and a news cycle reminiscent of the '60s

Sports fans everywhere have excitedly followed Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record of 61 home runs in a season, set by Roger Maris in 1961. That year I followed from afar Maris’ pursuit of the record of 60 held by Babe Ruth since 1927.
From very afar, in the Peruvian Andes.
I was doing anthropological field work in the indigenous community of Vicos, 10,000 feet above sea level. There was no electricity, so of course no radio or TV, not even a newspaper. I subsisted on a diet of plants native to the region: potatoes, corn and quinoa.
Born in the Bronx, I was an avid New York Yankees fan. When I left for Peru in June, the “M&M Boys” — Maris and Mickey Mantle — were hitting home runs at a potentially record-breaking pace. Sports fans were speculating whether they might threaten Ruth’s record. I would have to put thoughts of that aside until I got back home.
One day in the mail, I got a large manila envelope, which was unusual because it was pricey to send a package internationally by “air mail.” It was postmarked on a Monday from Long Island, with my Mom’s name in the return address, and arrived three days later at the nearby town where we picked up mail. (There was no delivery to Vicos.)
Opening it, I was amazed to find the Sports section from the Sunday New York Times for July 9, plus the section then called The News of the Week in Review. It would have been too costly to send the whole paper, which that day ran to 314 pages. Putting aside the news section, I turned to the sports.
“Yankee Homers Beat Red Sox, 8-5,” proclaimed the front-page headline. Mick hit his 29th of the year, and Roger was already at 32. It was halfway through the season, so the Babe’s record, one of the greatest achievements in baseball history, was potentially within range of both Yankee sluggers.
The Sunday papers kept coming every Thursday, and the home run chase went on. On July 16, Maris led Mantle 35 to 31. A week later, Mick was in the lead, 37 to 36, then it was Roger up 40 to 39 after 100 games.
That’s when Baseball Commissioner Ford Frick controversially decreed that since the baseball season was now 162 games but only 154 in the Babe’s day, a new home run record would have to occur within 154 games. Anything after that would be marked with an asterisk.
When I read the news section, it was no fun and games. Russia (then operating as the Soviet Union) was provoking a crisis over the borders of Berlin, which after World War II had been divided into four sectors controlled by the Soviets, the United States, Britain and France. Likewise, the whole of Germany was partitioned four ways, with Berlin entirely within the Soviet zone.
Over the summer, as I learned from week to week, tensions grew over access to West Berlin by the western Allies. By mid-August, the Soviets shut down the borders of East Berlin to stem the tide of people fleeing Soviet rule and began construction of a wall around West Berlin.
By time I got home at the end of August, the Berlin Crisis was aboil. The U.S. increased the military draft and sent troops and fighter planes to West Germany. The Soviets broke a moratorium and resumed atmospheric nuclear weapons tests. In response, the U.S. conducted two underground nuclear blasts.
Meanwhile, back at the ballpark, Roger had blasted 59 home runs through 154 games. Mick was stuck at 54, out for the season with an injury. In the last game of the year, on Oct. 1, Maris connected for No. 61.
The Soviets continued nuclear testing almost daily. By Oct. 26, American and Soviet tanks were facing off in Berlin, 100 yards apart with live ammunition loaded. One shot from either side, either deliberately or in panic, could trigger war.
After 18 hours of this confrontation, President John Kennedy and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev agreed to withdraw the tanks. First one side backed up a few yards, then the other, then the first and so on until their cumbersome do-si-do defused the immediate crisis.
The Berlin Wall remained in place, but a de facto peace prevailed. As Kennedy said, “It’s not a very nice solution, but a wall is a hell of a lot better than a war.”
The wall has since come down. Germany was reunited. The asterisk on Maris’s home run record never happened. Baseball fans, sportswriters and officials are united in recognizing records set in a 162-game season.
As for Russia, once again it’s a territorial aggressor, seeking to expand its borders around Ukraine. Baseball records may be broken, but some things never change.