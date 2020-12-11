On Thursday evening, the Justice Department executed Brandon Bernard, 40, by lethal injection for his part in a robbery-murder when he was 18. He was the ninth federal inmate put to death by the federal government since July 2019, after a 17-year hiatus.
The Trump administration has now scheduled five additional executions: four Black men, one Black woman. Two are to take place just days before his term ends. There have been no federal executions during a transition since the end of the 19th century.
The United States is only one of two developed countries where capital punishment is permitted, Japan being the other (where it’s been 27 years since their last execution). In addition to the federal government, the death penalty is presently authorized by 28 states and the military. The United States remains an outlier in the developed world in its insistence on the legalization of capital punishment, an uncivilized and barbaric practice.
There is no credible argument for the death penalty. It does not deter violent crime; it is far costlier than lifetime incarceration; mistakes are made at the judicial level and innocent folks are thus put to death; people of color and the poor are executed at a much higher rate. Perhaps the most forceful argument against the death penalty is an ethical one: the killing of fellow citizens is immoral, defying as it does every humanistic and religious tenet that values life above all is else.
Study after study has disproved the theory that capital punishment acts as a deterrent to violent crime. In fact, in states that have repealed the death penalty there has been no subsequent spike in violent crime. In states such as Connecticut, New Mexico, New York and Illinois, for example, murder rates actually fell in the years after each abolished the death penalty.
According to Amnesty International, the cost of death penalty cases (including trials, appeals and executions) is estimated to be $1.26 million per prisoner compared to a median cost of $740,000 per inmate serving a life term not on death row.
From 1976 when the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty and July 2020, states have executed 1,516 people. The NAACP estimates that 10 percent of those convicted and executed were innocent.
There are presently 2,620 people on death row; approximately 40 percent of those are Black; 12 percent are Latino; almost all are poor; a number are mentally disabled.
In 2016 and again in 2020, the Democratic Party formally opposed the death penalty in its party platform. The latest polls indicate that 54 percent of American are against capital punishment, although there are significant differences according to party lines. Whereas, 64 percent of Democrats oppose capital punishment, more than three-quarters (77 percent) of Republicans remain in favor of the death penalty in cases of murder.
Given the above and the present composition of Congress, prospects of a federal ban on the death penalty are slight. Progress of sorts, however, is being made at the state level. As of June, 22 states and the District of Columbia have either abolished the death penalty legislatively or have a governor-imposed ban in effect. Others have passed or introduced legislation that would put restrictions on the imposition of capital punishment, exempting, for example, people with mental disabilities. Organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty as well as the American Bar Association are working toward ending the death penalty throughout the country and, in the case of Amnesty International, throughout the world.
It is too late to stop the execution of Brandon Bernard, whose part in the crime for which he was convicted remains murky, but perhaps not too late for others on death row. We should support the efforts of the ACLU and other such organizations as best we can: through donations, letters and phone calls to elected officials, social media and our votes. Those who wish to voice their immediate opposition to pending federal executions can sign the petition currently being circulated by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Change happens, however slowly. But change never happens on its own. It takes informed, motivated, and involved citizens. There is expectation that this current pandemic and its tragic consequences will begin to diminish in the coming months. Let us hope so. But let us also not forget that there are other important causes worth fighting for.