Susan Birns: As calls for help with domestic and sexual violence grow, Elizabeth Freeman Center strives to rise to the occasion

We’re back. Again. And we’re going to keep coming back. That’s a promise.
We’re back to ask that you join us and many of your neighbors as we Rise Together for Safety and Justice in 2023 and contribute to our annual fundraising campaign to support the desperately needed community services offered by Elizabeth Freeman Center.
We’re back because in 2021 the calls to our domestic and sexual violence hotline were up 40 percent from pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, they were up 77 percent. This year, they are up a whopping 290 percent.
It might surprise you to learn that this isn’t all bad news. One of the reasons the calls keep increasing is because we keep working harder and harder to let more and more people in the community know about the wide variety of services we offer to local survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their families including counseling, shelter, court advocacy, emergency transportation, Safe Pet, supervised visitation and specialized services for immigrants, LGBTQ persons, disabled people and rural survivors.
And it’s working. People hear about us and come looking for help in larger numbers, and that’s great news. But increased community awareness is not the only reason for the rise in the numbers of people seeking our help. The calls also increase because the violence is rising, getting worse in both the number of people affected and the severity of the abuse they experience.
We’re back because, since 2006, we know of at least 15 Berkshire women and three children whose deaths are linked to domestic violence, spanning the county from up north in Clarksburg to down south in Sheffield.
We’re back because the most recent of these deaths took place just a couple of weeks ago, though it happened in another state. Brittany LaBombard was shot to death in Papillion, Neb., on Aug. 26, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Brittany was born and raised in North Adams, and her parents and extended family still live here. Her estranged husband, Walter Alexander, has been charged with her murder.
We’re back because Berkshire County issues restraining orders at a rate that is 35 percent higher than the overall average for the entire commonwealth.
We’re back because, according to the National Coalition for Domestic Violence, a gun in the home makes it five times more likely that a homicide will be committed in a domestic violence incident.
We’re back because we’re not only seeing higher levels of danger but incredible financial need and horrific homelessness. Survivors are forced to choose between being safe and having a roof over their heads.
We’re back because our shelter for abuse survivors is full all of the time.
We’re back because there are growing gaps in services because our allied service agencies and programs are often understaffed and overwhelmed and often less accessible than they were previously.
We’re back because even though the need is rapidly expanding, funding is shrinking as the special supports created during the height of the COVID pandemic come to an end while other federal and state grants are level-funded or cut in an era of rising costs.
The problems are many and they’re complex, but you can be part of the solution. Help us reach our $125,000 fundraising goal before the end of September. Here’s how. To register as an individual or as a team for a Rise Together walk or just to donate to the Freeman Center, go to p2p.onecause.com/risetogether/challenge. Invite your friends, families and colleagues to support you as you walk to ensure safety and justice for all Berkshire residents.
Join our major sponsors for the 2023 walks including Berkshire Bank Foundation, Bloom Brothers, Calyx, Greylock Federal Credit Union and Onyx Specialty Papers Inc.
But remember that the walks are important for reasons other than financial. By taking to the streets six times on six days in six communities across the Berkshires, we say to survivors “this is not just your problem and you are not alone.”
You will find us at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Pittsfield at Persip Park at the intersection of North Street and Columbus Avenue; at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 in Lenox at Roche Reading Park next to the library; at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 in North Adams at City Hall; at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in Great Barrington in front of Town Hall; at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 in Lee on the green next to Town Hall; and at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 in Williamstown in front of Tunnel Street Cafe.
For more information, email info@elizabethfreemancenter.org or call 413-499-2425.