Susan Birns: The Freeman Center helps thousands of domestic violence and sexual assault survivors every year. Here's how you can help, too

Years ago, I approached a reporter for the North Adams Transcript and asked if she’d be covering a Take Back the Night March we were organizing at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
She asked if I had been involved in organizing similar marches in Pittsfield during the 1980s and ‘90s. When I answered yes, she responded, “Well you haven’t ended violence against women yet; it isn’t news!”
Contrary to her implication, social change doesn’t come easily, and it seldom comes quickly. We must all remember the parable of the old man walking on the beach littered with starfish washed up by the tide during a storm. A young child walking along the beach stops every few steps to toss one starfish back into the water. The old man says, “There are thousands of starfish on this stretch of beach; what you’re doing will make no difference.” The child picks up another starfish and hurls it into the water saying, “It’ll make a difference to that one.”
The Elizabeth Freeman Center tackles the problems of gender-based violence on both fronts simultaneously. We understand that while we can’t dismantle thousands of years of patriarchy in the course of a few generations, we must continue to attack the problems on a systemic level in order to create a more just and safer world. In the meantime, we must provide top-quality, free, confidential and accessible services to abuse survivors now.
It is for both of these reasons that every fall we gather together and take to the streets of Berkshire County to educate the community about the magnitude of the problems while enlisting public support for the lifesaving services we provide.
Since 2006, at least 14 women and three children in Berkshire County have been murdered by those who claimed to love them. Each year, the Freeman Center serves more than 3,000 adult and child survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout the county.
We expected that violence would diminish as the pandemic receded the, but sadly that has not been the case. A year ago, calls to our hotline were up 40 percent from pre-pandemic levels; today, they are up 77 percent. This is one reason that this year’s fundraising goal for our Rise Together for Safety & Justice series of walks has been raised to $125,000. We are two-thirds of the way there, but we still urgently need your help.
A gift of $50 allows us to change the locks on a survivor’s door when filing a protection order.
A gift of $100 helps us provide a night of emergency shelter and food for a family fleeing imminent danger.
A gift of $500 gives 10 survivors safe phones to call for help.
While vitally important, we are not exclusively interested in your financial support. We invite you to join us as we walk in cities and towns across the Berkshires demonstrating support for survivors and their right to dignity, safety and justice in their own homes and on the streets of their communities.
Currently, there are six walks scheduled between today and 22:
• Great Barrington: 5 p.m. today, Sept. 14 at Town Hall.
• Lee: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the green next to Town Hall.
• Williamstow: Noon on Friday at Tunnel Street Cafe.
• North Adams: 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
• Pittsfield: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Persip Park at the intersection of North Street and Columbus Avenue.
• Lenox: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Roche Reading Park next to the library.
To register as an individual or as a team or just to make a donation to the Freeman Center (or a specific walker/team), go to p2p.onecause.com/risetogether#RiseTogether2022.
Please join us this month as we Rise Together for Safety and Justice.