When is a catcall not “just” a catcall? Every. Single. Time.
Sexual harassment comes in many forms, but the most widespread is gender-based harassment in public spaces, often referred to as street harassment.
Many don’t take street harassment seriously as a form of violence, but that’s a mistake. Catcalls and wolf whistles are not compliments; they are not about desire or appreciation. Like other forms of gender-based abuse, they are a means of humiliation, domination and control. And they always include the threat of possible physical violence.
Street harassment is a near-universal experience for women and gender-nonconforming people. According to the advocacy group Stand Up Against Street Harassment, 78 percent of the world’s women experience it, and lest you think otherwise, it’s 78 percent for American women, too. It happens in the city; it happens in the country. It happens when we walk alone at night; it happens in packed subway cars in the middle of the afternoon. It happens when we wear halter tops and it happens when we wear burkas, completely covered from head to toe except for our eyes.
Typically it starts when we are very young, often no older than 14. And while it does sometimes happen to men, the majority of victims are women and gender-nonconforming folks. It happens to white women, but it happens at even higher rates to Black and brown women. And transgender women of color experience it in its deadly form at the highest rate of all. Regardless of the gender identity or sexual orientation of the victims, the perpetrators are overwhelmingly men.
Women often feel unsafe on the streets because we are.
One month ago in London, Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman, set out on foot for the walk home from her friend’s house. She never arrived. A 48-year-old London police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been arrested for her kidnapping and murder. Few details about the case have been released in an effort to prevent potential jurors from being prejudiced by media reports. The trial has been set for October.
Another recent egregious example of a misogynistic, and in this case racist, hate crime is the Atlanta-area shootings a couple of weeks later. On March 16, Robert Aaron Long allegedly killed eight people in three different massage parlors in or near Atlanta. Six of those murdered were Asian and all but one of the eight were women.
These killings represent the extreme end of the spectrum of public violence against women, but the threat of violence is present in all forms of street harassment and is one of the reasons such harassment can never be taken lightly.
In order to halt sexual harassment of people in all public places, we have to first name it, and then interrupt it. One thing each of us can do is learn a few basic tactics to use when we witness others being harassed. The “Five Ds” of effective bystander intervention are distract, delegate, document, direct and delay. To take a short training on the 5 Ds visit standup-international.com.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the U.S., and in 2021, International Anti-Street Harassment Week is April 11 through 17. In Berkshire County, we are speaking out against gender-based public assaults with a 3-pronged approach.
Throughout the month we are engaging in our Second Annual One Book, One Community read, spearheaded by the Berkshire Domestic & Sexual Violence Task Force. Twenty different groups, comprising more than 200 people, will all be reading and discussing the same book: “Stop Telling Women to Smile: Stories of Street Harassment and How We’re Taking Back Our Power.” In this work, author Tatyana Fazlalizadeh challenges the normalization of gender-based harassment.
A visual artist by profession, Fazlalizadeh travels with her public art project across the country and around the world. In every locale where she works, she interviews women about their experiences of street harassment and then draws their portraits as pencil sketches. Each portrait is captioned with a phrase from the interview, typically in answer to the question, “What would you like to say to your harasser?”
Look for these posters on display across the county through the end of April. Three sets ring the perimeter of Park Square in Pittsfield and one set graces the lawn of City Hall in North Adams. Posters will also be displayed in two Great Barrington locations — at the intersection of Routes 7, 23 and 41, as well as on the lawn of Town Hall — for two weeks starting April 11.
One Book, One Community activities culminate on April 29 when Fazlalizadeh will discuss and illustrate her work in a webinar that is free and open to the public. Following the slideshow presentation, there will be a question-and-answer period. The webinar, which will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m., will feature closed captions and simultaneous interpretation in both Spanish and ASL.
The webinar is also listed on Eventbrite.com as “Stop Telling Women to Smile.”
For additional information, please email info.dsvtaskforce@gmail.com or call Kevin Stasiewski, victim service coordinator at the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, at 413-443-5951, ext. 223.