“Did Thomas Jefferson really say that newspapers are more important than government?” my student Chris asked a few weeks ago in our class on the revolutionary generation.
“Yes, he did!” answered Bridget.
She had the text in front of her: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government,” Jefferson wrote in 1787, “I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
On Dec. 28, The Eagle reprinted an editorial from The New York Times protesting the decision of a New York State Supreme Court justice to block the Times from publishing certain memos related to Project Veritas. The Times argued that such a ruling not only subverts the First Amendment but hobbles “the functioning of the free press on which a self-governing republic depends.” Indeed.
The Founding Fathers had no doubt that for energetic, self-governing towns and states to flourish, citizens must be well-informed; they must be able to share information and ideas, connect and work with one another, and be able to organize a variety of civic associations. In 18th-century America, given the very high level of literacy among Americans as well as their geographical separation, the best if not the only channels of communication were newspapers.
In 1776, John Adams traced the colonies’ momentous decision to declare independence from Britain to the availability of newspapers, political pamphlets and frequent town meetings. They had made it possible for Americans “to consider the great Question of Independence and to ripen their Judgments, dissipate their Fears, and allure their Hopes,” he wrote. In 1777, he had a question for Abigail about their 10-year-old son John Quincy. “Does he read the newspapers?” he asked. That was surely the best way for John Quincy to be well informed about the world-historical events taking place around him. Of course, it was the thin-skinned President Adams who signed the wildly unpopular Sedition Act in 1798, allowing for the imprisonment of anyone who published “false, scandalous, or malicious writing” against the government or its officials. The fierce public reaction against the Sedition Act helped Jefferson win the White House, making Adams a one-term president.
In 1790, in the combined states, there were 92 newspapers, eight of which were dailies. By 1800, there were 235 newspapers and 24 dailies. “In no country on earth, not even in Great Britain,” said newspaper publisher Noah Webster, were newspapers “so generally circulated among the body of the people.” The American press became “the most important instrument of democracy in the modern world,” wrote historian Gordon Wood.
When the great political sociologist Alexis de Tocqueville visited the United States in 1831, he was awestruck by the proliferation and effectiveness of newspapers in America. They made “political life circulate in every corner of that vast land,” he noted. Indeed, there was hardly a town or village in the United States without a newspaper, he observed. Newspapers, he concluded, “maintain civilization.”
James Madison was equally enthusiastic: Nothing was more important than communication, the spread of knowledge and, “particularly a circulation of newspapers through the entire body of the people,” he wrote in a newspaper article of his own in 1791. He had no doubt that “to the press alone” — despite its flaws and occasional abuses — Americans were “indebted for all the triumphs which have been gained by reason and humanity.” Even the profound Federalist essays that he, Hamilton and John Jay wrote were first published and circulated in New York newspapers.
Doremus Jessup, the small-town Vermont newspaper editor who is the hero of Sinclair Lewis’ 1935 novel “It Can’t Happen Here,” also believed that human reason, freedom of mind and newspapers defend and maintain civilization in the face of the rising fascist tide in Europe:
“‘More and more, as I think about history,’ Doremus pondered, ‘I am convinced that everything that is worth while in the world has been accomplished by the free, inquiring, critical spirit. ... But the men of barbarism are capable of shutting up the men of science and of silencing them forever.’”
How prescient Lewis was. Today, as right-wing populism, conspiracy talk and white supremacy spread their poison in American society, a quarter of American newspapers have disappeared while half of the remaining ones are owned and controlled by large profit-seeking corporations. And so three cheers for The Berkshire Eagle. Let us cherish and support our local and national newspapers because they help maintain and protect our freedom and our civilization.