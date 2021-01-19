“This campaign isn’t just about winning votes. It’s about winning the heart and, yes, the soul of America,” Joe Biden said at the Democratic National Convention in August. “You see, I believe in the possibility of this country,” he told his listeners. “We’re always looking ahead, ahead to an America that’s freer, more just.”
Eighty years ago, on Jan. 20, 1941, Franklin D. Roosevelt also spoke about the soul of America. It was after the Aryan-supremacist Nazi gangsters had invaded and crushed all the democracies in Western Europe, leaving Great Britain struggling alone and the United States uncertain about its own future.
In his inaugural address that day, FDR used one of the homespun analogies he was fond of: He compared the United States to a person. Just like a person, he said, the nation has a physical, intellectual and spiritual life. The nation’s body must be clothed, fed and housed; the nation’s mind must be kept alert and informed. But a nation, “like a person, has something deeper, something more permanent, something larger than the sum of all its parts.” No single word could name it, he said, “and yet we all understand what it is.” For the United States it was something he called “the democratic aspiration,” a living faith, a quasi-divine purpose in national life, an ongoing quest for freedom, justice, equality, happiness. The health and survival of the nation depended on that democratic aspiration. If the “spirit of America” were killed, even though the nation’s body and mind might remain alive, “the America we know would have perished.”
Eleanor Roosevelt was also deeply concerned about the soul of America. In 1940, she published a short book called “The Moral Basis of Democracy.” She believed that the foundation of a healthy, vital and open democracy lies in fraternity, citizens’ interdependence, sharing, sacrifice and an ethic of responsibility for others. Eleanor was convinced that Americans would find meaning, satisfaction as well as pleasure in being active participants in their local communities and in recognizing that their own self-interest is inseparable from the self-interest and well-being of others. That is what the Founding Fathers viewed as “enlightened” self-interest.
In my elementary and junior high school we had classes in civics and social studies. I learned about the Constitution, the branches of government, checks and balances and the Bill of Rights. But I didn’t learn about the soul of America or the moral basis of democracy. Now I understand that the soul of America resides in our town meetings and town committees, jury service, clubs, local charities, sports teams, schools, newspapers, museums, theaters, families and friendships.
We need Joe Biden to lead us toward a more just and equal society, and he needs responsible and ethical citizens like us.