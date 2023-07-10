Susan Phillips: My Windsor neighbor from across time

It’s an old recording, full of hiss and pop. “Now let’s hear some other insects. The high wing-beat rate of the mosquito is common. Here she is, flying near our pillow at night,” says the narrator. Then comes that deeply familiar, irritating, pulsing mosquito whine.
Just like that, I am transported back in time. The narrator’s voice is a close match for that of my fourth-grade homeroom teacher. The scratchy sound puts me back in my childhood living room, LPs going round and round inside the stereo cabinet.
I’m listening to “The Sounds of Insects,” created and narrated by Albro T. Gaul, issued by Scholastic in 1960 and now in the collection of the Smithsonian’s Folkways label. Gaul offers straightforward narration at the start of each track. “Here’s a wasp, for instance, chewing the meat off of an old fishbone …” His quiet, precise voice crossing the gulf of years makes me feel I know this man who once lived a few miles from me, in a part of Windsor known as the Bush.
I made Gaul’s acquaintance by way of a tangled web of shared interests and pure chance. I’ve never seen a photograph, but I imagine him as a smallish man, always busy with his hands, a tinkerer with a head full of what-ifs.
My friend Bernard Drew, local history expert and one of the founders of the Windsor Historical Commission on which I now serve, has just come out with “Plowing Windsor’s Lesser Known History,” a collection of anecdote and incident from the town’s past. I often dig into Drew’s work in search of material for Friends of Windsor’s monthly newsletter, which I co-edit.
In “The Wasp Laboratory in Windsor Bush” section, Drew writes that Gaul lived in Windsor with his family from 1952 to 1956. He served as director of the town’s Civil Defense Unit, and his wife was a member of the Progressive Club of East Windsor.
A chemist by training and an entomologist by inclination, Gaul kept a colony of wasps in his home lab near an always-open window. In the Journal of the New York Entomological Society, March 1952, Gaul described his research into how his Windsor wasps responded to rainy weather. (Short version: They stay inside.)
Drew describes him as one of the town’s “more curious” residents, just the phrase for a man who seems to have been both a bit eccentric — he somehow attached weights to the wings of living insects in order to record the change in the sound of their wingbeats — and endlessly interested in the world around him. And the Bush was just the spot for him to roost. It’s a part of town that has a certain reputation for the eccentric, crisscrossed by dirt roads and deeply wooded, a world apart from the relative bustle of Windsor hilltop.
Making my way round the edge of the web via Google search, I discover that Gaul was the author of “The Wonderful World of Insects,” once a widely read primer on common insects and their behaviors. Which led me to “Insect Sounds,” readily available online, 45 minutes of hums, clicks, roars and crashing footfalls in six or eight beats.
As the subtly weird final track “Spider Walking” comes through the speakers, I stumble across another dimension in the web of Gaul: the influence of his patient, persistent field recordings on musicians of his time and of ours.
Not long after Gaul’s recordings were released, David Tudor, a long-time John Cage collaborator, composer and electronic music pioneer, created work based on “Longhorn Beetle Walking” and “Wasp Chewing.” More recently, a British duo, Racker & Orphan, put out a vinyl record in 2015 also titled “Sounds of Insects” and described it as a direct homage to Gaul’s recording.
As someone who mostly writes and takes photographs to make a record, I can forget the powerful sense of connection, the direct line to memory, that comes through sound. Gaul created his recordings some 60 years ago. But when I hear that mosquito buzz, it brings forth a swarm of summer nights.
Thanks, neighbor.