Susan Phillips: Drawing conclusions in the craft tent

Up at Windsor Town Park, we recently hosted an afternoon of games and crafts to celebrate some big changes there: the expansive new play structure with tunnel slides, swings, climbing wall and more; the extension of the Jean Till Pavilion, creating more sheltered space for music and other events; a game table for chess and checkers; and free Wi-Fi.
A young maple tree planted by Friends of Windsor, which we hope will provide many years of shade for the play area, was one of the centers of attention. We collected suggested names for the tree, and at the end of the day, a winner was drawn at random: Groot. You might recognize the name (though I confess I did not). Groot is an extra-terrestrial sentient tree from the ever-expanding Marvel universe and a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. From what I understand, he’s a perfect sentinel to watch over children enjoying the playground.
Groot’s comic-book origin means that that he first came to imaginative life as a drawing someone made — which brings me to my minor role in all the fun, helping out at a drawing table in the craft tent.
This gig was not as easy as it sounds, especially with stiff competition from the enticing option at the other table: potato-printing on tote bags that you could take home. Still, there are always some children who will leap at a chance to draw, especially when offered a big basket full of every imaginable color of marker. “Four greens! Two different browns! Look at these pinks!” I’d say, and sometimes it would work.
But my efforts to get any adults to give it a try were universally rejected, even by those who leapt at the potato-printing option. “I can’t draw.” “I’m no artist.”
This did not surprise me. Drawing in public seems to be a weird lingering taboo for adults. What is this unspoken but apparently quite high standard we hold ourselves to when it comes to drawing, one of the most fundamental human activities since the beginning of humans?
Since I had some free time, given the scarcity of willing artists, I thought about this quite a bit. Part of it may be that most of us stop drawing when we are still children, so we assume we will do it badly. Another piece is not being sure in our minds what is good drawing and what is not.
“Good drawing” is a slippery notion.
Maybe we aren’t even quite sure what drawing is — noun or verb? — while also getting stuck on the notion that what matters is the end result.
But drawing can be seen first as action, and “the drawing” as just a byproduct. You can frame it, you can put it in the recycling bin, you can turn it over and write your shopping list on the back. But in the process of making it, you connect your brain to your hand in a very particular way. Sometimes I think of drawing as being closer to making music than, for example, writing. It can be an ephemeral riff, a moment in time, and when it is done, it can disappear and just leave a bit of muscle memory behind.
For me, drawing turned from noun to verb in a classroom at Berkshire Community College about nine years ago. I took Drawing 1 with professor Lisa Griffith. She somehow managed to convince our entire class — inhibited students of all ages — that we should get over ourselves and just draw. We learned about shadow and light, perspective, all that stuff – but most importantly we learned how to see. It was an incredible gift.
Since then, I draw recklessly in public. I don’t care who looks over my shoulder. It’s my favorite way to creatively pass time in airports, waiting rooms, even bars — maybe particularly in bars, where the subject matter is diverse and engaging and paying no attention to me at all.
I recommend it. And so does Groot.