Susan Phillips: A fair time to ponder what we consider fun

It was the final day of the Cummington Fair, and the stands were packed for the draft horse pull. Old hands explained the basic rules to newbies — each pair gets three tries to pull a sledge loaded with 500-pound blocks a distance of 12 feet, and more blocks are added in each round — and pointed out details like the massive cleats on the horses’ shoes that help them grip the soil when they strain to start the load moving. As the load got heavier and the number of teams dwindled, observers picked their favorites and discussed the finer points of handling.
Watching these contests always brings out my inner OSHA inspector/worried mom. I wonder how the person charged with hooking on — slipping a metal ring at the back of the harness over a hook at the front of the loaded sledge (often called a boat) — keeps all their fingers intact. And why, for the love of Pete, no one is wearing steel-toed boots. I can almost hear my own mother’s voice. “Is this your idea of fun?” she would ask, whenever I did something she found dumb, dangerous and mystifying like riding my bike off a dock into the pond near our house.
But that doesn’t stop me from appreciating the strength and willing spirit of the draft horses, the long hours of training behind their hard-won prancing patience as they wait to be connected to the sledge followed by their explosive energy as they strain forward to start the load moving.
While I waited for a seat to open up, I stood to watch through the chain link fence. The man standing next to me looked familiar; it turns out we’d met the previous weekend at the Heath Fair. I guess fair season is becoming my idea of fun.
In Heath, he’d been sitting companionably in the company of his two massive Brown Swiss oxen, Thor and Odin, who were basking in the admiration of passing fairgoers. Chatting by the fence, I learned that his practice was to put his oxen into a yoke for short periods of time soon after birth and to start them pulling at a young age — “Just a Volkswagen tire or something light like that.” Fully grown, Odin and Thor together can now pull upwards of 10,000 pounds. “I usually work with them for about an hour every evening.”
His idea of fun.
Leaving the stands at the end of the first horse-pulling contest, I looked at my phone to check the weather and saw a news alert. Three people had been shot and killed at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., purely and simply for being Black, briefly newsworthy victims of a young white man contorted with racist rage and armed with a legally-acquired weapon he had adorned with swastikas.
I felt that too-familiar wave of sorrow, anger, helplessness. But I was at the fair with visiting friends, so I put my phone away and pushed the news aside. We toured the exhibition hall. We admired a dizzying array of different breeds of very clean sheep in one of the barns. We marveled at the courage of children lining up to be whirled through the air aboard the giant swing and at the variety of only-at-the-fair foods for sale.
Walking down the midway in search of fresh lemonade, I passed a shooting-gallery game. There were no customers, no one vying to win a giant stuffed banana with floppy hair or a fat grinning dolphin with a glittery unicorn horn. The man in charge, leaning against the counter with his face shaded by the awning, tried to attract customers.
“Everything’s more fun with a machine gun!” he called out. A young boy looked over and smiled, nodded yes and pointed at himself.
“Tell your mom!”
“Mom, mom, can I?” She shook her head and hustled him onward.
What’s your idea of fun?