Susan Phillips: How a billboard changed my thinking on Narcan and opioid addiction

A few days ago I drove north on Curran Highway towards North Adams.

Just after the venerable Bounti-Fare restaurant and just before an abandoned parking lot, there it was: “Help Save Lives. Carry naloxone,” it read. Above the big black letters, three simple headshots of people who look familiar, professional, kindly and serious.

“I carry naloxone.” “I carry naloxone.” “I do too.”

I wanted to see it because one of the headshots is of my friend Abby, a licensed clinical social worker with a North Adams practice, and was taken by me. Abby had asked me to take her picture for this project a few weeks earlier.

I’ve never seen one of my photos at billboard scale before; truly, it’s enormous. It will probably be noticed, if not exactly appreciated, by more people than any other picture I’ve taken.

It’s part of a public health campaign that asks us to think and to act in support of people addicted to opioids. Naloxone, brand name Narcan, is an effective and fast-acting emergency treatment for overdoses caused by this broad category of substances that includes prescription drugs like Oxycontin, fentanyl, methadone and Vicodin, as well as heroin and other street drugs.

The billboard and others in North Adams and Pittsfield aim to destigmatize Narcan and make it part of the ordinary caring person’s tool kit.

The Eagle’s Greta Jochem wrote about the campaign when it launched in Pittsfield in February, but I didn’t connect it to my own life.

What are the odds that someone like me, who sometimes goes days without traveling farther than the end of our road on a dog walk, will encounter someone in the grip of an overdose?

No one wants to think this is as ordinary as it has become.

Then there reasonable fears about administering any drug to a person in crisis, perhaps a total stranger. You have to get close. It’s hands-on. You need to believe that you aren’t going to make things worse. What if the person isn’t overdosing, but having a heart attack or a seizure? Is anyone allergic to Narcan?

On the other side of the fear/benefit equation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that nearly half of overdose deaths in 2021 occurred in the presence of other people — people who could have prevented the death if they’d had Narcan on hand. Also, when Narcan first came out, it was administered as an injection, which is scary. But now it also comes as a nasal spray in a little plastic bottle. No needle!

So after driving up toward North Adams to admire my giant photograph, I continued on to the Berkshire Harm Reduction office at 6 West Main St., walked in the door and within a few minutes later was handed two free nasal-spray doses of naloxone.

All they’d asked for in exchange were my birth date, and the first and third letters of my first and last name. (Just try to reel those off without recourse to counting letters on your fingers.)

They answered all my questions. No, there’s no evidence Narcan will hurt someone who is not overdosing or that anyone is allergic to Narcan. I learned that overdose victims struggle to breathe or stop breathing entirely because opioids suppress the brain’s signals to the body. This is why even a relatively short wait for an EMT can be too long.

So now there is a small baggie in the glove compartment of my car with those two spray bottles of Narcan and a handy graphic guide showing exactly how it’s administered. There’s also a CPR face shield in a nylon pouch, so I can get as close as necessary without worrying too much about COVID, a detail that is simultaneously reassuring and … not.

I can now also declare “I Carry Naloxone.” Which doesn’t exactly feel good. That little nasal spray bottle is a reminder of a big, complicated failure of caring for each other.

But my favorite billboard is doing what it can, and so am I.