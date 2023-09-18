Susan Phillips: Here’s looking at you, bird

Because Windsor puts the accent on “hill” in hill town, I often find myself using the same route when I want an easy bike ride from my house. It’s the only one that doesn’t wipe me out. Plus it is beautiful and cars are scarce. For much of it, Windsor Brook tumbles and pools alongside the road through dramatic rocks and dark pines.
On the return trip, with the brook on my side of the road, I often see a great blue heron standing in or beside one of the rocky pools. And every time, as soon as I see it, the heron grudgingly unfolds itself and takes off.
So I’ve made it a kind of game to try and see the heron without the heron realizing it has been seen. I try not to move my head. I do not signal my interest by slowing down (I’m not going very fast to begin with). But the heron seems to sense my glance, to know that I have seen it in the very instant I become aware of its form. Each laborious take-off feels like a reproach. “I know your kind. I do not trust you.”
It reminds me of adolescence, when I was often convinced that everyone on the bus was staring at me, except the heron is right. And it leads me to a late spring memory from a few years ago. I was sitting out back reading when something prompted me to looked up. There was a hummingbird hovering a few feet in front of me, staring at me. It seemed irked. Unlike a heron, I was slow to respond, but the penny did eventually drop and I realized I hadn’t yet put out the hummingbird feeders.
So this tiny bird, fresh off a tiring migration, had recognized me from the previous year as the person in charge of the food service, and found a way to tell me to get off my butt and do my job. It’s true I’ve been trained by expert feed-me stares from Ollie the donkey, but still — a pretty cool move.
Researchers have documented many examples of birds’ keen awareness of when a nearby human is looking at them. Many respond by taking flight. Because predators often look directly at their prey before attacking, this is a lifesaving adaptation. The relatively slow takeoff process of a heron might make it particularly important for them.
Science writer Elizabeth Kolbert has a big piece in the Sept. 11 New Yorker about efforts led by researcher David Gruber to decode the patterned clicks of sperm whales. The project hopes artificial intelligence can help, so researchers are gathering a kind of recorded dictionary without definitions of different clicking sequences used by sperm whales off the island of Dominica.
Oddly, researchers don’t expect that the program will learn what the clicks mean and so be able to “speak” sperm whale. Instead, they hope that the AI will be able to emit clicks in patterns that the algorithm has determined are likely to have meaning. More simply, they’ll be communicating with the whales without the least idea of what they are saying. To be honest, I worry about this a little. Who knows what dire insults or unkeepable promises AI might convey on humanity’s behalf to some of the largest mammals on the planet?
I wonder whether as humans, who live by the word, we might overestimate the odds that sounds are our best path toward interspecies understanding. Maybe glance, body language and gesture might be a good way to go.
The horse Clever Hans (1895-1916) became internationally famous for his intelligence. He could, for example, tap out the answer to a problem of addition or subtraction with his hoof. He appeared able to tell time as well as left from right. But in 1907, psychologist Oskar Pfungst determined that the horse was not actually doing the math. Instead, he was watching his trainer for tiny involuntary clues — including eye movement — to the correct answer.
This is commonly seen as debunking the notion that Hans was truly clever. But looked at another way, he seems to have had a genius for close observation. And he lives on in the Clever Hans effect — a term for involuntary and unconscious cuing that can skew the results of a training program or scientific research with animal subjects.
My hummingbird encounter — and others in years since with the same message and possibly even the same bird — are my only experiences of a wild animal using the power of its own gaze to encourage me, a human, global super-predator species, to take a particular action.
Eye to eye, we both know what the odds are that I could catch a hummer.