Susan Phillips: May you live in 'interesting times' — and the present tense

On the third morning of waking up to see a pink sun in a smoggy sky through pink eyes in a foggy head, my mind offered up a familiar and unoriginal thought — one that turns out to be a cliche wrapped in a lie.
“May you live in interesting times” is not an ancient Chinese curse. There is no record of such a saying in China. One of the first citations was in an 1898 speech by British statesman Joseph Chamberlain, claiming he had heard of this curse from a British diplomat in China.
But the times are interesting, unsettling, a bit wobbly. There’s that sun with its Eye of Sauron pretentions. There are the almost-bare branches of the pin oak next to our house clinging fiercely to tiny leaves, curled and brown, victims of the killing frost we had in late May.
On a day my weather app tells me we’ve reached 84 degrees, flirting with an all-time high, my social media page offers up an “on this day” post from six years ago of one of our cats curled up in front of a glowing wood stove, definitely more what we’re used to in Windsor.
Then there’s our new habit of being on endless alert for any little bodily sensation that could be from the marching feet of this year’s astounding army of ticks. The cats are growing resentful of my new habit of grabbing their heads so I can stare into their ears. I keep flipping the puppy on her back to check her underside, but she’s pretty relaxed about it.
And finally there’s worry about my mare Maizie. A few days ago — after the killing frost and the heat wave but before the smoke cloud — I went out to do the morning feed and found her lying down in the field looking miserable. My first thought was colic, which in horses can range from a quickly-resolved stomach upset to a life-threatening problem requiring surgery.
The recommendations are to get the horse up, take a temperature, listen for gut sounds, then try to keep the horse moving until they pass manure. Maizie was willing to walk. Her temperature was normal. But her gut, usually the source of an easily heard roiling grumble, was silent.
I called the emergency equine practice and soon heard back from a vet who knows Maizie well. “I can’t get there for an hour and a half,” she told me. “You can put her in her stall, and she can lie down, but if she thrashes around, get her up and moving.”
An hour and a half later, the vet calls back. “I’m sorry, I’m on another colic call. I’ve had three more since yours. It’s crazy.” By then, Maizie had passed manure and was looking better, so we decided there was no need for her to come. That evening, we spoke again. She’d spent her whole day with colic cases.
“The grass is stressed by drought,” she told me. “Then after the dry hot spell, we’ve had this rain and cool weather, and it’s growing fast again.” Early grass is rich in fructans, a kind of sugar horses don’t digest easily, which is why we often restrict grazing hours during that first spurt of growth.
It seems the the odd weather had caused a strange second spring for the grass.
The sight of my equines in a green field, heads down, tails swishing while they graze has long meant home, beauty and joy to me. Now, it’s complicated. And interesting.
There is an old Chinese saying about the pain that times of profound change bring: “Better to be a dog in times of tranquility than a human in times of chaos.” (Some scholars believe this is the seed from which the idea of the “interesting times” curse sprang.) It’s found in a compilation of vernacular tales collected and published by Feng Menglong in 1627 — though some of the collected stories are hundreds of years older — with the striking title “Stories to Awaken the World.”
I have no doubt that the pink sun, the tick hordes, the dead oak leaves and Maizie’s colic are all knock-on effects of our changing climate. I try to hope that as each of us collects our own stories, we might wake up and work together to try and avert worse. And in the very short term, I’ll take time to notice a few tiny leaves emerging from our pin oak, little green flags of resilience.