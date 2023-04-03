Susan Phillips: Reflections on living at 'the Kelly place'

WINDSOR — In a few months, my husband and I will mark a decade of living in Windsor. We’d lived seven years overseas, and more than a decade before that in Boston and Washington, D.C. But we had a sense of returning to familiar territory, having lived in North Adams in the late 1980s.

Once settled into our old farm house on Flintstone Road, we had a barn built for the horses I’d always wanted. We fenced two fields, and planted trees. We found the perfect equine companions for two of our four stalls. The trees are now summer homes to nesting robins, while the barn hosts an ever-growing colony of swallows.

Three years ago, we added Ollie the donkey to our herd. This past October, we lost our quarter-horse Vinnie, good-natured Houdini of the pasture gates, to an untreatable hoof infection. His bones now lie under a few feet of dirt and stone at the bottom of our north field.

Do all these changes and growth and loss and memory mean our house is no longer “the Kelly place”? I’m not sure. I do know it’s not up to me. Windsor will decide. I do know that every spring we harvest a dwindling crop of golf balls, thrown up by the thaw — remnants of the very informal three-hole golf course John and Ellen Kelly had on the property before we bought it.

During the most intense period of COVID lockdown, when the sky was that unblinking blue, I volunteered to drive for a community project delivering meals to residents who were struggling to get to the market. Twice a week, we drivers would show up at Town Hall, pick up the meals that had been cooked and packaged by other volunteers, and head out.

My route was a meandering path taking in small roads on either side of Route 9. The protocol was to take the food to the door, knock or ring, step back and make sure someone was home, then leave. Some people would come out and chat. Most did not.

I did not make lifelong friends along my route or come to any deep realizations about my place in this community. But it was a gentle turning point. Until then, my mental map of Windsor was made up mostly of the things seen from the road — the beautiful black horse in this field, the line of weary majestic old maples along that dirt road, the heavy-headed lilac bushes nodding along the driveway of this tidy house. Suddenly this map became populated. And I had clues. Who was a snowmobiler, who was a hunter, who kept chickens and who fed the birds.

According to the 2020 U.S. census, only 14 percent of us live in areas of the country considered rural, like Windsor and much of Berkshire County. There’s a notion that, post-COVID, the long slow decline in rural populations will decline or reverse as the online world becomes more and more where we find our work and our communities. If we’re going to be cruising the metaverse in our 3D headsets, does it matter where we are?

For myself, I think it does. Maybe connections that happen slowly are sturdier, like slow-growing hardwoods.

I had an online conversation with ChatGPT a few weeks back. We had a friendly disagreement about whether nonhuman animals can be considered moral beings. I think I won the argument, but I’m not quite sure. Now I’m told my AI sparring partner is already obsolete, ousted by a newer, smarter version.

I have a friend whose daughter travels the world having adventures, making her living entirely from Instagram. This sounds like the life I dreamed of when I was her age. But then I ask myself: Does the vagabond life lose its essence if it’s driven by the need to create content? Conversely, if you decide to jump off a bluff on a tropical island into the arms of the warm blue-green sea, but no one posts video, did it even happen?

A friend and neighbor said to me recently that in this town you learn who is who and what is what “by osmosis.” That seems a properly slow and unstoppable way to go about building a life in a community. There’s town meeting (sometimes surprisingly revealing of both the strengths and challenges we face up here). Brief conversations through car windows while walking the dog. Doing neighborly business with the gentleman with hay for sale, or the one with a backhoe.

I guess we won’t mind living in “the Kelly place” for a few more years.