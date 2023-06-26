Susan Phillips: New parent anxiety takes wing

A few mornings back, I was leaning over with my horse Maizie’s left front hoof in one hand and a hoof-pick in the other when I saw it on the barn floor: a translucent, delicately speckled half of a barn-swallow egg shell. Looking up at the nearest nest, I could just make out the head of an adult swallow. I swear I felt the heat of a suspicious glare from those eyes.
When I was done with Maizie, I hunted around a bit and came up with a handful of eggshells, evidence that some or most of the nests in our barn now hold hatchlings.
The adult birds are confronting three weeks of between one and four impossibly wide mouths in every nest, gaping open in bottomless expectation of breakfast, second breakfast, lunch, tea, dinner, supper and after-dinner snacks. The parents will shuttle tirelessly back and forth with fresh-caught bugs, and those mouths and the attached hatchlings will grow larger until the whole mass of neediness overflows the nest, like rising dough in a too-small loaf pan.
I empathize. And I readily attribute the crazed to-ing and fro-ing, the stressed crescendo of chirping and tweeting every time I enter the barn, the screaming phalanx of swallows that now follow our aging toothless cat on his daily barn rounds, to a feeling I remember well: new-parent anxiety.
Like a lot of people, anthropomorphizing is my go-to response to animal behavior. While this is very common in young children, who generously attribute feelings to just about everything in their world, some of us grow out of it. It’s a perspective long regarded as lazy and not rigorous, with the potential to lead us to easy false conclusions.
But scientists have been softening their views, and some have argued that the stance against anthropomorphizing has as much to do with our human desire to be oh-so-special as anything else. This might be why it’s becoming so common to read news briefs explaining the results of recent scientific research in the field of animal behavior in language that invites the reader to imagine a kinship with the subjects.
I love these stories.
Here’s a favorite from The New York Times in April 2021: “These ants shrink their brains for a chance to become queen. If their bids at motherhood fail, they can then regrow their brains.” That researchers were able to figure this out is certainly a testament to human persistence and a deep commitment to understanding the life all around us.
But what I am drawn to, like an ant to sugar, is the connection my own brain makes to human social behavior. Dating advice from the insect world! That old-school maternal warning that “men don’t like smart women” apparently has legs — six of them.
Stopping to think, I can surmise that the “true” reason for this female ant strategy probably has to do with the energy demands of reproduction competing with the energy demands of a larger brain. But hey, that also resonates. I am convinced — without any scientific evidence — that I lost a good 20 IQ points during the years of pregnancy, childbirth and small-child-tending.
I grew up being told that my habit of attributing human motivations to animal behavior was sentimental nonsense. “No, the dog isn’t coming to lay down with you because she knows you’re sad.” “No, the guppies don’t really mind when the angelfish eat their babies.”
But with science now more open to the benefits of looking for connections between animal and human experience, we’re making discoveries that resonate across huge gulfs between species. A recent study found that fruit flies placed where they could not avoid seeing the bodies of dead fruit flies would age more rapidly and die sooner than those flies which were not exposed to the sight.
My brain immediately says “grief can kill.” Yes, that’s a ridiculous oversimplification. But it is also a productive insight, as we learn more about how trauma writes itself into the body. The researchers found that neurons receptive to the neurotransmitter serotonin are activated when flies see their dead counterparts, and that this accelerates the aging process. In humans, serotonin is known for regulating mood.
The researchers (led by physiologists Christi Gendron and Tuhin Chakraborty of the University of Michigan) argue that “Understanding the neural circuits through which death perception impacts these phenotypes may inform future work directed toward understanding the consequences associated with this, and perhaps other sensory experiences in individuals, including humans.”
That’s one way of putting it.
I’ll take it as permission to freely identify with our stressed parenting barn swallows, and do what I can to ease their burden: remembering to leave the barn doors open wide to cut a few yards of the flight from field to nest, shooing the cat out and only venturing up to the loft when I need hay.