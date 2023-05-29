Susan Phillips: Notes in the sand

It’s always the big question, when you move to a new home: What are the neighbors like? Noisy, nosy, quiet, friendly? Furry, feathery, carnivorous, vegetarian?
Back when we were getting our place ready for horses, we discussed whether to put in a riding arena. Lots of advantages: great for training, lessons, conditioning, groundwork; rideable when there is a bit of ice on the roads; especially useful during mud season, when trail riding in the woods is nothing but a very efficient way to lose horseshoes.
Just one con: expensive. We decided it would be worth it, especially given the short riding season here.
There was really only one spot level enough, down by the tree line at the western edge of our property, not far from the marsh at the northern edge. I don’t think we realized what a wildlife intersection that particular location was when we chose it, but we got a hint when the contractor leveling out the area with a bulldozer came to the house to tell me he’d seen a bobcat watching him from the woods. This would be one of our shyest neighbors; I’ve only once seen one down there.
So now, there it lies, a flat rectangular expanse that I keep more or less free of weeds and more or less level with a chain harrow dragged behind our Kawasaki Mule. Dragging the arena is as close to meditation as a person a can get while driving anything with an internal combustion engine. Round and round, up and down, I try to make pleasing pattern with the furrows left by the harrow, and I try not to miss any spots. This is both impossible and deeply satisfying, a mammoth version of those desktop zen gardens with the tiny wooden rakes.
Until Maizie and I churn up the footing during a ride, it remains a giant blank page, where the neighbors write a story for us to read in the sand. Maizie has been barred from working for the last few weeks — she recently stepped on a sharp stick, driving it deep into the tender part of her foot, and has been slowly healing. So the page is filling up with notes and comments.
It’s how I found out that the nesting pair of geese that set up housekeeping each year in the marsh are back for the season. They are among our favorite neighbors, though for several years they seemed to not think the same of us, taking off with great effort and outraged, desperate, creaking honks when we came close.
But the great thing about staying put for a few years is getting to know wary neighbors a bit better over time. These days, when I’m mowing or weeding down at the arena, the geese putter around on the margins, biting the heads off dandelions and grumbling to themselves.
In recent days, the prints of their comings and goings started to look like a complicated diagram from the Arthur Murray school of ballroom dancing. The deer then drew a giant “X” through the meanderings of the geese as they followed their customary paths to the unfenced field by the road or alternatively east to the creek.
It was reading the sand that showed me some years ago that our arena sits in the middle of a sort of coyote highway linking the marsh with the New England Forestry Foundation property that lies to the west of our land. I briefly set up a trail camera to spy on their night-time travels, discovered that we have some big coyotes, had a nightmare featuring giant coyotes with glowing eyes and took the trail camera down.
The coyotes — as neighbors, I class them as furry, noisy, not friendly, but very charismatic — dig shallow holes that Maizie will stumble on, then perversely deposit their scat right next to the holes rather than in them. Not sure what the message is there, but it feels like coyote sign for “this is ours” with a subtext of “better keep the cats in the house.” Good neighborly advice.