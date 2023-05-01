Susan Phillips: The barn swallow's swoop is a favorite harbinger of spring

WINDSOR — They’re baaack!
We’ve all got our favorite signs of the changing seasons: first trillium, first crocus, first evening peeper chorus, first gelatinous mass of frogs’ eggs in a vernal pool.
One of mine is the sensation of swooping feathers from a barn swallow, darting by to remind me that for a few months every year, I am a trespasser in a multi-generational community of daredevil flying aces.
This morning (I’m writing on April 24) the advance guard of about three pairs made their presence felt with a fly-by, and then perched on pegs in the barn loft to scrutinize the latest addition to our family, a Jack Russell terrier named Rosie. They were not worried — Rosie can jump, but she can’t fly.
I expect by the time this is posted, there will be more — last year, our ever-growing colony seemed to top out at about three dozen, not counting chicks. The very first pair showed up the spring after our barn was built, carefully constructing their mud nest on a roof beam in our horse Vinnie’s stall.
They quickly got down to business and it was only a matter of weeks before five chicks could be seen stretching their mouths open in ways that seem to defy biological possibility while screaming for their food. Vinnie didn’t seem to mind the racket, or the occasional spatter of droppings on his back. After that, the population just grew, not quite exponentially, but rapidly all the same. And that first nest is still in use.
They do make a mess, and they do sometimes make awkward choices when it comes to nest location (we couldn’t close one of the overhead garage doors for one breeding season because it was occupied). But they earn their keep in horseflies, deerflies, mosquitoes and gnats consumed on the fly, and they cheer us up with their chatter and their acrobatics and their careful tending to the endlessly hungry clamoring chicks. Then come flying lessons. I seem to be the only one who worries about that first tumble off a high beam.
Like robins and rock doves (aka pigeons), barn swallows are so successful that it’s easy to take them for granted.
In numbers and range, they are among the world’s most successful bird species, with six subspecies ranging over Europe, Asia and Africa as well as both North and South America.
But we almost lost them — and to some degree, we have barn swallows’ near-extinction to thank for the birth of bird conservation in this country. In the late 1800s, they were on the brink of disappearing, decimated by the fashion craze for bird plumage on ladies’ hats. Naturalist George Bird Grinnell, editor of Forest and Stream from 1876 to 1911, editorialized against the slaughter in 1886. The issue got traction, and Grinnell went on to found the first chapter of the Audubon Society.
Grinnell was also deeply involved in efforts to save the American bison and conserve western lands. His impact is memorialized on the map of Montana, which shows Grinnell Mountain, Grinnell Lake and Grinnell Glacier — all in the heart of Montana’s Glacier National Park.
Grinnell Glacier shrank by about 40 percent between 1966 and 2015, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Scientists estimate it could disappear entirely by the year 2030. Which means that since the oldest known barn swallow lived to the age of 10, it’s possible some of the chicks that hatch in my barn or yours this summer will outlast it.
Like the distinctive forked tail of a barn swallow, that’s a realization that leads me in two directions. First there’s the familiar doom-spiral of despair many of us feel about human-caused climate change. But after that, just a spark of optimism about the role we humans have played in the survival and flourishing of barn swallows.
After all, our success as a species has been tied to theirs for more than 2,000 years. That’s how long these little birds, which used to nest on cliffs and in small caves, have been sharing our structures.
With a nod to Emily Dickinson, it does seem as though hope is the thing with feathers.