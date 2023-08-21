Susan Phillips: Why Queen Anne’s lace rules the wildflowers

This soggy summer has given our meadow paths a whole new look, with some plants growing taller than I am and others lying down wearily under the weight of their own flowers. (I’m looking at you, milkweed).
This profusion has given to my ongoing effort to identify and remember the names of the unruly mob of plant life that surrounds us. I have struggled with this for years, clinging to old standbys like asters and daisies and violets but trying to go further. Now I make it a habit to stop when I see a plant I can’t name, open an app on my phone, point my camera at the plant and tap the screen. Up pops a name, or more commonly five or six. (Wildflowers never seem satisfied with a single name, which is part of the problem.)
Then the names take hold of my imagination. Is Hairy Vetch a romantic rival or a loyal sidekick to Germander Speedwell? And which of them will win the affections of the good-hearted Daisy Fleabane? I picture Germander as the blue-eyed hero of an old-fashioned adventure story that I will never write but for which I have compiled a cast of characters including Lady Fern, Golden Alexander and of course Hairy Vetch. The plot could turn on a search for the witch’s moneybags (orpine), hidden in the virgin’s bower (clematis).
But for me, one wildflower stands above the rest, and it is one of the easiest to recognize and remember. Prolific in the most unpromising locations, the commonest of commoners but with a royal name, Queen Anne’s lace has my heart. In researching the name, though, I’ve found a deeply complicated story.
I love how this wild carrot grows everywhere and with enthusiasm — how, as the day edges into darkness, the flowers seem to light up the fields. How a single plant plays with space and time, simultaneously bearing infant flowers that are just budding out, others completely open and as large as salad plates, and still others in the process of closing up protectively into seed heads, a stage that gives it another of its names: birds-nest flower.
My grandmother told me long ago that Queen Anne’s lace was named for the wife of King James the First of England. In Granny’s telling, Anne was known for her fine needlework and loved the flower for its lace-like appearance. Thus the single dark purple floret often found in the center of the white blossom represents a drop of blood from the Queen’s finger, pierced by a needle.
But there is a darker origin story. As the Farmer’s Almanac puts it, “historians claim it’s more likely that any legends associated with the flower actually refer to Queen Anne II who lived between 1665 and 1714. She had only one surviving child in all of her pregnancies. Because of that fact, the flower is often associated with the loss of children.”
What the Almanac deftly slides by here is that the seeds of Queen Anne’s lace are considered by some herbalists to have a contraceptive effect, and may well have been taken to prevent pregnancy since ancient times, though the record is murky. Historian John Riddle, in his book “Eve’s Herbs,” documents reports of the seeds being taken for that purpose today in parts of the rural United States.
This Queen Anne was the last of the Stuart monarchs. She was married to the Duke of Cumberland in 1683 when she was 19. Over the course of 16 years, she became pregnant 17 times. Twelve pregnancies ended in miscarriage or stillbirth. Five of her children were born alive. Four died before their second birthdays and one, William, died at the age of 11.
In light of this history, the name can seem like a strange way to acknowledge Anne Stuart’s exhausting and heart-breaking effort to achieve the ultimate goal of her existence — at least as far as her kingdom was concerned — of providing an heir to the throne. I find the thought of being in a state of pregnancy or mourning or both for 16 long years impossible to fathom.
Is it a cruel irony that her namesake flower is so successful at reproducing, abuzz with pollinators, happily colonizing entire roadsides, popping up in the cracks of the asphalt at abandoned parking lots, beautifying the scars under power lines?
Sometimes, when another ill-conceived court ruling has me riled, I see the name as a reminder of how women throughout time have often had to turn to old knowledge and remedies when politics and medicine fail us.
And sometimes I tell myself to stop thinking so much, and just revel in this beauty.