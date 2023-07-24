Susan Phillips: Warm heart, cold feet, red eyes — North Pond reflections

I am floating on my back in my favorite swimming pond, looking toward a little sand beach and roped-off swim area where children are shrieking with joy while battling for spots on top of a giant inflatable toy. I lower my legs into the water until I am vertical. A shock of cold races up from my feet to my heart.
This place, Savoy State Forest’s North Pond, isn’t big — just 18 acres — but it is fairly deep, about 30 feet in the middle. Cupped in the palm of the surrounding hills, it is sheltered from the wind and in midsummer there is usually a strong thermal gradient. Weather permitted, I get my exercise swimming across the pond and back, staying mostly in the warm upper layer. But occasionally I dive down, head first, for a refreshing brain freeze. It’s both thoroughly expected and a scalp-tingling surprise.
Almost 37 years ago, as the North Adams-and-Florida reporter for The Berkshire Eagle, I watched a Bell 204-B helicopter repeatedly sweep low overhead, dumping a white slurry of lime from Pfizer’s Adams quarry (now Specialty Minerals) into the water on each pass. The sound of the blades, confined by the surrounding hills, beat down around my ears and made the world vibrate.
The pond had been chosen as the first freshwater pond in Berkshire County and only the 10th in the nation to receive this treatment, part of a dramatic effort by a nonprofit called Living Lakes to mitigate the effects of acid rain. Living Lakes was, naturally enough, funded by the same utilities that owned the coal-burning power plants in the Midwest contributing to the acid rain in the first place. Since the early 1970s, acidification had become a major disruptor of forest and freshwater ecosystems in the Northeast. The plan was to see if this method of liming could lower the acidity of North Pond’s water and whether the effect would last long enough to permit some recovery.
Because of its depth and its slow flushing rate (the amount of time it takes for the water in a pond to be completely recycled) of four years, North Pond was considered a good candidate. Scientists hoped the method would reduce acidity for as long as three times the flushing rate, or up to 12 years for North Pond.
The event made for some great photos by my colleague Susan Plageman and a solid story (Sept. 16, 1986) I can look back on with some pride. I’ve tried but failed to find out whether the process actually worked as intended, but I do know that there are always a handful of people fishing from the shore or kayaks when I go.
What stayed with me through all these years is a connection to North Pond as my personal environmental litmus test. In my mind, this beloved place is always in the shadow of a danger that beats loudly overhead. The forests and ponds of the northeast began to slowly recover from the damage caused by acid rain sometime around 2015, according to some research. In recent years, I’ve been happy to see salamanders wriggling in the shadows and migrating loons taking a rest on these waters. But there are always new threats.
On this most recent swim, the danger felt close again — so close I could taste it as an acrid sourness, see it in the orange-pink glow of the sky and a barely perceptible haze on the water, feel it in my itchy red eyes and scratchy throat.
In 1986, I remember I raged at selfish corporate interests sending us their invisible pollution, then offering us a thin gruel of lime. By the time this particular summer afternoon rolls around, with the air full of tiny particles from burning forests in Canada, I’m more clued in to my own (and everyone else’s) role in the problem and to the ties that bind every part of our world into one environmental system. I’m heartbroken for the Canadian forests and all the life and livelihoods that depend on them. I’m grateful that the forests around me are not burning and are alive with birdsong.
I lower my feet for a jolt of cool dark freshness, and start to swim toward shore.