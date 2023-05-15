Susan Phillips: Some necessary trash talk

Here in the land of no sidewalks, the shoulders of roads have stories to tell.
The big muddy scar where a truck slid off the pavement on a black ice morning. A weeping scar on the maple that failed to get out of the way of the town plow. A scattering of broken glass from a side-view mirror. The brutal carnage of mailboxes after that March snowstorm.
Then there’s the detritus flung from car windows: empty cans and cups and bags, cigarette butts, empty nips labeled with flavors like peppermint and cinnamon that bring back unfond memories of high school beach parties.
I am not going to defend littering. I’m of a generation haunted by the little jingle “Please, please, don’t be a litterbug,” as sung by Susan Spotless in a 1961 public service campaign. (I looked this up on YouTube to make sure I had the words right, and I recommend watching it for a quick trip back in time. Big cars, men in hats smoking pipes, girls in patent-leather shoes, and a cameo by the Statue of Liberty.) So I believe that “Every litter bit hurts.”
But litter is interesting. It composes an anonymous story about the small indulgences and guilty pleasures we all give in to, especially in those weary familiar trips daily trips to there and back, whether it’s work, school or errands. I can read it as a collection of clues to people nearby, neighbors I might never meet or see except as headlights sweeping across the ceiling late at night or early in the morning.
For example, a morning dog walk last week: First sighting, appropriately enough, the classic to-go coffee cup with black plastic lid, half-sunk in the dark waters of the roadside ditch. So relatable — more necessity than indulgence for some of us. A warm companion for the ride, something to keep eyes open and mind alert.
Second, the strip torn from the top of a package of Backwoods Beef Jerky, appropriately surrounded by leaf litter and a lichen-covered twig. This would not an easy thing to open while holding a steering wheel. I imagine an awkward maneuver involving a tight grip with one hand and a sideways pull with the teeth. I think about why a person would need to consume a particular thing in the car, while also needing to dump the evidence before pulling into their driveway. Maybe under doctor’s orders for a low-salt diet, but can’t quit jerky?
Third and last, an eye-catching yellow aluminum can with a jaunty purple stripe around the top. This is a brand-new product entry in the litter inventory and pulls me up short. NUTRL, with an umlaut over the “U.” Puzzling.
Is this how a person would pronounce “neutral” after drinking one too many NUTRLs? What’s with the umlaut? (Later deep online research reveals this product does market itself as “the one with the umlaut” but does not explain why.)
And what is this NUTRL? In small letters, “Blackberry Lemonade.” Contents are “Vodka. Seltzer. Real Juice.” For me, a one-time copy editor, this raises questions about the authenticity of both the vodka, which would seem to be a consumer’s first concern, and the seltzer.
So how does it taste? “This stuff tastes good. Like really good. Like, that one time, on that one night you’ll never forget good. That good.” (Fatal comma problem, notes the inner editor. A bit overwrought — life-changing experiences rarely come in yellow aluminum cans.)
Just 4.5 percent alcohol by volume, a bit less than Bud Light, one of the capstone species of roadside litter. NUTRL is a lightweight compared to the fortified wines of yore — Night Train Express, Thunderbird — which clocked in at about 18 percent ABV and were, once upon a time, a common roadside find.
I take this as a good thing, and then I pick up the can to carry home to our recycling bin.