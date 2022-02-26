Ralph Gardner Jr.: The king of all cakes

If you were forced to name your favorite cake, the one that most consistently delivers delight, that evokes happy childhood memories, that tastes just as good at breakfast, tea time or midnight, what would it be?
If you’re anything like me, your mind is conjuring up images of something involving chocolate or mocha, multilayered, with lots of icing. OK, so maybe you’re not like me. By the way, pies don’t count. Pies are an entirely different genus. Pies typically involve crust and filling. I don’t care how good a pie is — don’t get me wrong, pies can be very, very good — they don’t evoke the hedonism, strum the taste buds and invite the gluttony that a great piece of cake does.
By the way, you’re free to disagree with me and hop off at any point along this journey. I realize one’s relationship to cake, and pie for that matter, is a very personal thing. My earliest cake memories, as I suspect are yours, involve birthday parties. A 16 mm home movie I recently had transferred to a flash drive documents me doing a face plant into birthday cake at one of my earlier birthday parties.
Most of ours came from an Upper West Side bakery called Cake Masters that lived up to its name. They were half a foot high, double-layered with mocha filling between one layer and apricot jam the next, and then covered in yellow fondant frosting.
The cakes were highly decorated with spacemen or cowboys and, always, flowers. My brothers and I begged for a slice with flowers because the flowers were confected of pure frosting with a marzipan core.
Cake Masters and other local New York City bakeries that specialized in extravagant pastries and petit fours were the legacy of the Viennese and Hungarian refugees who immigrated to the United States along with their cake-making expertise in the months and years before World War II.
I distinctly remember my younger brother Johnny’s first birthday cake (I was 4 at the time) because it was topped off with a New York City taxicab. A year earlier, my mother had given birth to Johnny in the back seat of a taxi on the way to the hospital. If you’ll permit me to quote from her diary on that occasion. “I had very bad pains and told [the cabbie] that I would have the baby in the taxi and he said, ‘Just have the money ready to pay the fare.’”
The taxi atop the cake was a nod to Johnny’s unusual birth, his robust health, and the fact that birthday cakes are a blank canvas, an engine that lend themselves to all sorts of creativity and invention.
Having gone down that cake-de-sac, I must now throw the car, or taxi, into reverse. As much as I loved my birthday cakes and could go for a slice with flowers right now, those aren’t the cakes I was thinking of as the greatest of all time.
You may be disappointed to learn which one is after that buildup: Crumb cake.
What triggered these musings, as well as my taste buds earlier this week, was a Melissa Clark recipe in The New York Times. “What’s the right crumb cake ratio?” the headline read. “Melissa Clark argues the secret is in a base layer of cake that’s delicious enough to eat on its own.”
Crumb cake is the gateau that most reliably tests my defenses, yet, I would disrespectfully disagree that it’s about the cake, rather than the crumbs.
The secret to a great crumb cake is a crowning layer of crumbs delicious enough to eat on their own. The action isn’t in the cake, but in that divine union of all-purpose flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and butter that creates the topping. To answer Ms. Clarke’s question, the correct ratio is just enough cake to get away with calling it a cake. Crumb cake is basically a thinly veiled excuse for a crumb delivery system.
OK, so I’m exaggerating somewhat. You want enough cake so that you’re left hungering for more crumbs. I know I’m inviting controversy but perhaps the ideal ratio of cake to crumbs can be found in the humble, commercially produced, cellophane wrapped Drake’s Coffee Cake. Don’t take my word for it. Check out this snippet from “Seinfeld” on YouTube: youtu.be/4ZU05h3U2Hw.
The plot of the episode “The Suicide” from Season Three, is too convoluted to describe here, but includes Jerry trying to buy off Newman with a Drake’s Coffee Cake. “That’s the full size,” Newman gasps, his resistance crumbling as Jerry unwraps it. “That’s the big boy,” Jerry confirms, taking a bite.
He’s referring, of course, to the fact that Drake’s Coffee Cake comes in multiple sizes. There’s the small, bite-size cake that arrives in a box of eight. Then there’s the full-size, single-portion cake, sold individually. You may remember the existential crisis that ensued, at least it did at our address, when Devil Dogs, Ring Dings, Yodels and Drake’s Coffee Cake briefly vanished from store shelves in 2013 after Hostess, which manufactured the cakes, went belly up.
As you can well imagine, when I was browsing the New York Times homepage and came across the clickbait for Melissa Clarke’s crumb cake, I clicked immediately, leaving the bad news about Ukraine, COVID, etc. in the dust. I was looking forward to a meeting of the minds, to have this virtuoso chef validate my steadfast belief that nothing hits the spot like a slice of crumb cake. And then she did the unforgivable.
She added fruit. And not just any fruit. Pineapple. Though she offered a disclaimer of sorts. “To some crumb cake aficionados, the addition of pineapple, or any fruit, is heretical, and, if this is you, feel free to omit. The richly spiced crumbs flecked with bits of candied ginger and chopped nuts make this cake special enough as it is.”
I’m not sure about candied ginger and chopped nuts, either, but I might be willing to give them a try. On the other hand, why bother? There’s lots of good, commercially produced crumb cake around. Not just Drake’s, but also Entenmann’s. That bakery makes a square classic crumb coffee cake and a round Butter French Crumb cake. I prefer the delicacy of the latter, even though they take delicacy too far by going way too stingy on the crumbs.
What all this musing has done is make me ravenous for a slice. My recollection is that my grandmother once made an excellent crumb cake from scratch. I must find that recipe. Did I mention crumb cake also freezes well, without any damage to its consistently moist delicious flavor?