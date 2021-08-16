NORTH ADAMS — Do you frequently receive panicked phone calls from U.N. secretaries general asking about which fork to use for toast points?
Of course you don't. They call me, Dr. Manners, because I am a certified Doctor of Mannerology (D.M.), according to the certificate I printed out for myself from the internet. That's why I'm the only one qualified to answer all of your letters asking questions about manners during the pandemic, which I am about to do if you would stop interrupting me, which is very rude.
Dear Dr. Manners,
I was invited to a party, but the host said they only wanted vaccinated people there. I haven't gotten the COVID vax, but I have technically been vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella, so is it cool to just go and not get into details?
— Savvy in Savoy
Dear SiS,
If a zombie apocalypse breaks out, and I ask if you have a gun, and you say yes, and we get surrounded by zombies, and you say, "Technically I have a gun, but no bullets," then I am going to be killed by zombies, and you will narrowly avoid that fate because you will be killed by me. While Dr. Manners has been known to occasionally embrace ambiguity — as a writer, he likes ambiguity more than most people — unambiguous clarity is essential when it comes to protection, and anything else goes straight past rude into immoral. This is also true in the bedroom, but that's a topic for another advice column.
Dear Dr. Manners,
Now that my friends are all vaccinated, they've been hosting events and inviting me. Before, I had an easy excuse because I wasn't vaccinated, but now I'm still too exhausted to want to attend. Should I just pretend I'm still not vaxxed? Or is there a good polite way to decline all of their invites until I stop being tired?
— Exhausted in Egremont
Dear Exhausted,
We are all tired. A ceaseless global pandemic is very tiring, as is climate change news, as is political news, as is trying to continue with normal life while things fall apart around us. You do not owe anyone your presence at an event just because you're invited. Actually, I'd like to invite you to an event being hosted at your house called Rest-a-palooza, it runs on weeknights and weekends from now until 2025, and you're the only one invited. So any time you need to decline another invitation, you can say you already have plans. Sometimes ambiguity is OK.
Dear Mr. Manners,
Stores can't make me wear masks, can they?
— Maskless in Montague
Dear Maskless,
First off, it's Dr. Manners. I didn't spend four years of diligent study to be called Mr. Manners. Actually, I didn't spend four years of diligent study at all. Regardless, stores get to set their own coverage rules for entry. Many businesses have for years required shirt and shoes for service, masks are now being added to this list. Dr. Manners hopes to one day open a facial hair styling business that caters exclusively to people wearing hats, called "The Haberdashed Moustache Cache." If you don't wish to wear a hat, mask or shirt, then shop elsewhere or have someone else go into the store for you.
Dear Dr. Manners,
My friend is hosting a get-together of vaccinated people outdoors, but I'm still not comfortable in a big group of people with no masks. Is it reasonable to wear a mask anyway?
— Worried in Williamstown
Dear Worried,
Everyone gets to set their own comfort level. If you're more comfortable wearing a mask, please do continue to do so, as that's never the wrong answer. A COVID mask is never the wrong answer, anyway. Dr. Manners has been told that his Grim Reaper mask made people uncomfortable, but we'll have to cover funeral etiquette next week.