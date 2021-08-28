I am one of the world's worst drivers.
When I got my driver's license, I passed my exam by a single point. I lost points for a few infractions, such as not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign, making a left turn into the oncoming traffic, and almost hitting a parked car.
Some friends have suggested that, in many places, such infractions would result in my immediate failure of the exam. It is possible that my instructor only allowed me to pass because he worried that by failing me, he would have to get in a car with me again.
After college, I briefly had a job as a delivery driver at a bakery. And when I say briefly, I mean it. My first day on the job, I rode shotgun to learn the route while the manager drove. My second day on the job, I drove while the manager rode shotgun.
I stalled out a few times, almost ran into the car in front of us at one red light, and blew straight through another red light and narrowly avoided being broadsided by the perpendicular traffic.
There was no third day, because I was fired.
But, I've never caused any accidents.
Sure, I've heard stories that other bad drivers have caused accidents, but I'm not really worried about doing that. I think the fear of it is a little bit overblown.
I don't drive very often, but I'm a generally careful person. So, I'm pretty comfortable being on the road, and I think it's silly to expect me to actually come to a full stop at every stop sign. And sure, I might occasionally turn into the wrong lane when making a left turn, but I usually straighten it out within a few seconds.
Frankly, I think a lot of the driving rules are unnecessarily strict. I don't really feel like having working headlights is necessary. I don't drive much at night, and mostly drive in reasonably well-lit areas, so, I don't see why I should have to bother with headlights.
Same with mirrors. I can rely on my innate senses to avoid any problems, and not have to crimp my neck constantly looking in a rearview mirror and a side-view mirror. Unnecessary equipment that I don't want on my car.
Heck, I think stoplights are sort of ridiculous, when it comes down to it. I'm supposed to just stop and "wait my turn" to go through an intersection? I'm an impatient person and don't really like waiting. I find it uncomfortable just sitting there, so, I'd rather just drive through the lights, be they green or red, and get where I'm going as soon as possible.
If other people feel safer by waiting their turn, that's their decision, and they can wait. My decision is to drive forward at full speed and not delay my trip by waiting for a turn like I'm in kindergarten.
Now I know some of you are probably thinking, won't I be putting other drivers at risk? Don't I worry about the tens of thousands of Americans killed in automobile accidents every year? Is the fact that I'm slightly uncomfortable sitting and waiting at a red light reason enough for me to ignore the precautions that make everyone safer?
Well, yes. It's a free country, and if I want to drive through red lights with no headlights, I should be able to. If other people are afraid of car accidents, they can just stay out of my way.
And if they're worried that there are too many people like me out there, then they can just stay off the roads entirely. I'm not going to make my life more annoying just because other people are worried, so, it should be my choice how I drive.
After all, that's what we're doing with vaccinations and masks.