Thomas R. Barker: Silvio Conte asked me to dog-sit in 1985. Then he shaped Cold War history in Gorbachev meeting

The world lost one of the great figures of the 20th century last week.
The death of Mikhail Gorbachev has caused reflection among historians of the Cold War and the former Soviet Union on the meaning of Gorbachev’s life and his place in world history. For me, it was also an occasion for reflection on the role that a Western Massachusetts leader played in the end of the Cold War.
In April 1985, I was an aide to Silvio Conte, the longtime Congressman from the 1st Congressional District of Massachusetts. I was sitting at my desk in his Washington office one day that month when he asked to see me. Usually such a summons was a cause for some degree of trepidation or dread, but I walked into his office and saw him sitting at his desk surrounded by correspondence, copies of the Congressional Record and photographs of him with constituents that had been taken on the Capitol steps. He was solemn, not his usual hyperactive self.
“I’ve got to take a trip out of town that just came up at the last minute. Would you mind staying out at my house and watching the dogs for me?”
Would I mind? Here I was, a 25-year-old making something like $18,000 a year, living in some hovel in West Hyattsville, Md., and he was asking me to house-sit at his three-bedroom ranch in Bethesda. The price that I had to pay was to feed his two Brittany Spaniels — Primo and Jazz — every day, and to make sure they didn’t run out of the house and leap over the fence when I didn’t have my eyes on them. Mr. Conte also had the latest in technology: a VHS player. Of course I didn’t mind.
“Where are you off to?” I asked.
He looked up at me: “I can’t tell you right now.”
A few mornings later, after feeding Primo and Jazz and getting ready for work, I turned on Good Morning America. I did a double take as I watched Congressman Conte, House Speaker Tip O’Neill, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dan Rostenkowski and House Minority Leader Bob Michel walking out of the Kremlin.
“We’ve just concluded four hours of talks with General Secretary Gorbachev,” Speaker O’Neill told reporters in Moscow. “We’re going to recommend that President Reagan meet with him as soon as possible.”
Now I knew where Mr. Conte had been off to and why I was watching the dogs.
After Mr. Conte returned, I learned the rest of the story.
President Ronald Reagan had asked to meet at the White House with two Democrats — Speaker O’Neill and Chairman Rostenkowski — and two Republicans — Congressman Conte and Minority Leader Robert Michel.
As I later understood the discussion, President Reagan had an important decision to make. His advisers were torn. The hardliners in his administration were adamant that Reagan not meet with Gorbachev and instead continue to resist attempts at arms control. The pragmatists — Secretary of State George Shultz, White House Chief of Staff Jim Baker and National Security Adviser Colin Powell — saw the potential for a major breakthrough in U.S.-Soviet relations. And Reagan’s closest friend on the world stage, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, was insistent that Reagan meet with Gorbachev.
President Reagan wanted the four representatives — O’Neill, Rostenkowski, Michel and Conte — to go to Moscow, meet with Gorbachev and come back with a recommendation as to whether the two leaders should meet. He had four criteria.
First, the congressional coalition had to be bipartisan, because he wanted to send a message to the Soviet Union that the American government spoke with one voice in international affairs. Second, the delegation had to come from the House of Representatives, not the more patrician Senate. Third, the delegation had to represent the breadth of America; Conte and Michel were from rural Massachusetts and Illinois, respectively, while O’Neill and Rostenkowski represented Boston and Chicago. Finally, the four had to come back with a uniform recommendation: Should Reagan and Gorbachev meet one on one?
It’s difficult for those who weren’t alive during that period to fully appreciate the significance of those discussions. The world was quite literally threatened with nuclear annihilation because of the weaponry the two superpowers possessed, and the Nixon-Ford-Carter detente approach had done little or nothing to ease the suspicion between the two countries. For President Reagan — whose anti-communist rhetoric dated back decades — to now suggest a meeting with the leader of the country that he had called the “Evil Empire” was truly historic.
Pittsfield’s own congressman was at the precipice of that point in history, and his visit to Moscow helped to pave the way for President Reagan’s first summit with General Secretary Gorbachev in Geneva in November of that year. And that summit, of course, led to the end of the Cold War when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989.
For those of us in Berkshire County, we can be proud that our Congressman at the time played a major role in the events that allowed that to happen.