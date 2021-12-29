Thank you. Two words, eight letters, that together carry unimaginable emotional weight and that resonate and reverberate through my memories of every day I have been privileged to serve as mayor of the city of North Adams.
Thank you to the voters of North Adams. I’m grateful to the family, friends, neighbors and colleagues who placed your generous and humbling trust in me and made it possible for me to represent you and our community for the past four years. Your input and feedback have been invaluable in helping me stay focused on the needs and the spirit of the city.
I’m grateful to my partners in co-governance on the North Adams City Council and the North Adams School Committee. At our best we did good, important, lasting work that has made and will continue to make a positive difference for our community. That doesn’t mean we always agreed — nor should anyone expect that to have been the case. To those who approached our work together with dedication, enthusiasm and integrity, I offer my undying admiration, appreciation and respect.
The past two years have taught us many lessons and one of the most important of these is that we are stronger together. Connection and collaboration are at the heart of our North Adams, Northern Berkshire, Berkshire County, Western Mass. and Massachusetts communities. I am fortunate to have worked with incredible partners at all levels. North Adams is the smallest city in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, yet our reputation, credibility and the responsiveness of our partners is as strong as it is anywhere else because we have people willing to work together, to answer the call to service and to solve problems creatively and collaboratively. To that end, I thank the Baker-Polito administration and their team, the Berkshire legislative delegation, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal. North Adams is stronger for their guidance, friendship and support during my time as mayor, and I know these relationships will continue to be a source of strength for the city as we step into the future and into a new era of leadership.
As a leader I always have believed, and I learned from the mentors who inspired and taught me, that the “we” is always more important than the “I.” While this may not always be smart politics, it’s a foundational belief that has informed my work as mayor. No one succeeds alone. That’s why I say thank you to the tremendous and dedicated staff of the city of North Adams — my colleagues and teammates on the front lines of providing effective, responsive, respectful public services to the residents, businesses and visitors to our community. I’m especially grateful to our folks who have gone above and beyond over the last 22 months — our caring first responders, our resilient educators and our data-driven public health team.
It would be easy to look back at the past two years and ask “What if?” What if this had been a “normal” mayoral term? What if we had been able to do everything we ambitiously and optimistically planned to do during 2020 and 2021? Believe me, I’ve had days when I have pondered these questions. Even amid this speculation I turn back to gratitude. I imagine many of my partners, colleagues and friends might well echo this sentiment: having been called to leadership at this time, and in the face of the public health, education, economic, human service and social challenges we all have navigated, is a blessing. A confusing, ever-changing, impossibly complex, often heartbreaking, sleepless blessing. Thank you to everyone who trusted me to guide North Adams through the ups and downs of these days. Again, we didn’t always agree on the best or necessary courses of action, yet I’m so proud of our shared commitment to keeping our families, friends and neighbors as safe as we could. These challenges, and the need for vaccination and vigilance in the face of resurgent COVID remain with us. So does the spirit, the will and the stubborn tenacity with which our North Adams community faces every obstacle.
I look back with pride on my time as mayor and the things we accomplished as a team and a community. We secured more than $5.2 million in grant funds to support economic development and adaptive property reuse, outdoor recreation, climate resiliency and COVID recovery, among other priorities. We opened the splash park and renovated and reopened the park and playground in the Brayton neighborhood. We moved dozens of properties into private hands for redevelopment. We set the stage for further economic and housing development by focusing on supportive and responsive zoning, including our recently approved Smart Growth Zoning districts. I’m excited for how the new administration and council will advance unfinished work such as the bike path project, and building on the work we have done to identify sites and make the case for releasing the $1.2 million in approved state bond funds for the design and engineering of a new public safety complex for our first responders. And as my own biggest critic — hard as that may be to believe — I’m also deeply aware of the work left unaddressed.
When I stood in the City Council chamber and took the oath of office as mayor, I promised the community one and only one thing: that I would make mistakes. No one can argue I failed to keep that promise. I like to think in most cases I didn’t make the same mistake twice, and I truly believe I learned from every experience, opportunity, and challenge and that I am a better leader at the end of my time as mayor than I was when my tenure began. These experiences are lessons I will take with me and that I will take to heart as I move on to the next destination on my leadership journey.
I once again extend my congratulations to Mayor-elect Jennifer Macksey. Soon she will make history as our city’s first woman mayor. I know she will bring her considerable ability, talent and insight to the work of moving North Adams forward with her team, and with the support of the entire community. Her success is our success, and I wish her the same joy I have found in service to our beloved city of North Adams.
As I come full circle on my service as mayor of North Adams, as I prepare to leave the office and the job I have loved more than I can express, my heart is full of gratitude for everyone who has been part of this work with me.
As always, I save my final thanks for the people for whom I thank God every day: my incredible family. To my weird and wonderful Bernard, Jennings, Forrestall, and Janulewicz siblings, and my Flynn family in-laws: You are amazing human beings and among the finest, most supportive, most treasured human beings I know.
To Jen and Alex and Mom, without whom, without whom, without whom. Whether building me up, picking me up or putting up with me, you are my rocks, my salvation and my fortress every day.
Finally, I hold a special note of gratitude for my dad, Tom Bernard. He didn’t get to see me arrive at the end of my term of service as mayor, but I am as proud to carry his name and to live the values and example he set for me and for all his family as I am to have shared the privilege of these past four years with you.
Thank you, North Adams!