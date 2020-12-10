The holidays are a season of joy and celebration in the City of North Adams, as they are in communities across the Berkshires and throughout Massachusetts. This is a time when many traditions and cultures celebrate, find and make meaning by gathering together. It is a season when many people look forward to parties with family and friends, to worship with our faith communities, to the giving and receiving of gifts, and to quiet time to recharge, reflect and relax.
One of my family’s cherished Polish Catholic Christmas traditions involves oplatek. We share good wishes, blessings, thanks, encouragement and even a few tears with loved ones while breaking pieces of a wafer similar to a Communion host. This is something I have done since childhood, and just thinking about it takes me back to the crowded, chaotic, noisy, wonderful Christmas Eve dinners at my grandparents’ house. Participating in this ritual also keeps my extended family connected across time and distance, knowing we are joined with those who came before us and with the generations who will follow us.
My family won’t break oplatki in the same way this year. Try as I might I still haven’t gotten too excited about replicating this ritual over Zoom. I know I am not alone in trying to wrap my head around the fact that this year’s celebrations will be much different, and that our cherished traditions will be one more thing we adapt and sacrifice in response to COVID-19.
In addition to new ways of celebrating, the holidays also are a time when many people struggle. With hunger, addiction, loneliness and isolation, with fear and threats of violence, with hopelessness. For many people those struggles are more acute and widespread this year, and all of us are tired and frustrated.
You’re angry. Confused by the restrictions, changes, decisions and mixed messages from leaders at the local, state and national levels. You’re sick of being asked to sacrifice, to stay home, to wear a mask, to wash your hands, to quarantine, to wait. And most of all you are tired of the endlessly repeated cycle of platitudes from leaders like me who encourage you to dig deep, hang in there, keep it together and look out for each other. However, there is no doubt these messages remain central and critical to our shared response to this pandemic. But even as it’s easy to fall back on simple and simplistic phrases — and to remind, urge, cajole and beg our community to stay the course — I do it with so much appreciation and gratitude in my heart for what our community has done to weather the pandemic so far. That’s why I will keep urging and keep thanking the people of the city of North Adams for what you have done and for what you will continue to do.
Thank you for wearing a face covering. For following public health guidance. For believing that what we continue to do to protect our community over the coming holiday weeks is even more critical now that we have a timeline for vaccines. For putting others ahead of ourselves. For sacrificing travel, parties, gatherings and time with extended family and friends and for finding safe ways to stay connected. For Zoom Christmas, livestreamed Hanukkah, online Kwanzaa.
When people talk about North Adams one of the words that often comes up is “resilient.” It is a badge of honor that has been honestly earned, one we wear with pride because it represents both our struggles and our stubborn refusal to yield to adversity. Resilience has served our community well in the past, it has sustained us during this challenging year, and it will be a key to our recovery as we look forward with hope to 2021. Because there is hope on the horizon. The timeframe may be longer than any of us are comfortable with, but the message remains the same: Hold on just a little longer. Keep following the practices that have kept so many of us safe. Trust reliable sources of information. Believe in science during this season of miracles. You’ve got this, North Adams.
Breaking bread together is one of the things we’re all asked to sacrifice this year, and there is no oplatek wafer in the world big enough to share with everyone in North Adams, or to contain all of my gratitude, pride and hope for our city. Nevertheless, I offer thanks and admiration to our frontline workers and first responders; to everyone in our school system and the parents and caregivers supporting education for our young people; to city staff and my fellow elected officials and partners in service; to the human service providers and professionals who look out for the most vulnerable members of our community; to faith leaders balancing spirituality and safety; and to everyone who calls North Adams home and who is doing their part to keep us all safe.
The great Ella Fitzgerald is one of my favorite singers. Her version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is one of my favorite holiday tunes because it is the most inclusive and longingly hopeful rendition of the song, and one that seems especially suited to the 2020 holiday season. The lyric, “Someday soon, we all will be together/If the Fates allow/Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow” carries added emotional weight for me this year, and I imagine it sums up what many people are feeling as this year comes to a close. My greatest holiday wish for all of us in North Adams and throughout our region is that the steps we take this year will ensure that we all are able to gather in health, joy, peace, gratitude and celebration next year.
So here’s to being together soon. And, until then, here’s to masks and hand sanitizer, to social distancing and Zoom celebrations, to making new memories and new traditions (even if they are only temporary), and to looking out for each other as we muddle through this holiday season and the end of an unforgettable year. Happy holidays, North Adams!