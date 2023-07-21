Clarence Fanto: Tony Bennett left his heart in Tanglewood, too

LENOX — Frank Sinatra called Tony Bennett his favorite singer. Many who love the Great American Songbook would agree, in thinking back on Bennett’s career as great vocalist and interpreter of pop standards, Broadway show tunes, jazz and the Big Band sounds.
He was a regular at Tanglewood, having performed there nine times, starting in 1991. His final appearance, a sold-out show with Lady Gaga on June 30, 2015, was extolled by The Eagle’s Derek Gentile (of blessed memory) as a collaboration that “worked to near perfection, uplifting, exhilarating and fun.” Their set list included 31 songs in two hours — Bennett solo for 15, Gaga for five, and together for 11.
His final encore, the always heart-rending “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” left many of us in the audience weeping. Chances are, we knew, we would never see him again, at least not live at Tanglewood.
By the way, on that occasion, the grandmaster of the great popular song tradition, Queens, N.Y., native Anthony Dominick Benedetto, was 88. A year later, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s but continued to perform. The iconic singer died on Friday in New York. He was 96.
Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart said: "There will never be another Tony Bennett. Over the span of an incredible 70-year career, Tony made music constantly and well, collaborating with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga.
"His was one of the great voices of his and several subsequent generations, and his contributions to the Great American Songbook will always place him among the immortals.”
Attending Bennett's July 2009 show in The Shed, I found that at 82, he remained vibrant, at the top of his game, memorably performing his signature classics such as "The Best Is Yet to Come" and "How Do You Keep the Music Playing?"
In a preconcert interview via email, the torchbearer of American popular standards told me: "I think if you are creative, and have a passion for something, that energy keeps you interested and makes every day very worthwhile." He was still performing about 100 shows a year, down from a peak of 250, he acknowledged, but "it gives me more time to paint, which is my other passion." Three of his paintings, under his given name, are displayed at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
Bennett emphasized that “it's a blessing to be able to be doing the thing you love most and I have been fortunate to have been able to sing and paint all my life and make a living out of it."
As for ending his performing career, ”if someone is in a job they don't like very much and they can retire from it, they should and then spend their time doing what interests them. That's the key — doing what you have passion for."
After the death of his dad when he was 10, Bennett and his family had spent years impoverished, this son of an Italian-immigrant grocer and a seamstress, listening on the radio to Bing Crosby, Eddie Cantor, Al Jolson, Judy Garland and Louis Armstrong.
After working briefly as a copy boy at the Associated Press, he was drafted into the Army in 1944 for the final months of World War II — “a front row seat in Hell,” as he wrote in his autobiography, “The Good Life.” Several times, he narrowly escaped death in combat.
After the war, he studied at the American Theatre Wing, learned bel canto technique (beauty of sound) and opened for Pearl Bailey in Greenwich Village. In 1950, Bob Hope took him on the road, suggesting that he give up his stage name, Joe Bari, and Americanize his given name.
Signing his first contract with Columbia Records, he had a hit in 1951, “Because of You,” followed by “Rags to Riches” and in 1961, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." He performed at Carnegie Hall and appeared frequently on TV, including the first night of Johnny Carson's 30-year run as "Tonight" show host.
He was lost during the height of rock music in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but was found by the younger generation when his sons D’Andrea (Danny) and Daegal (Dae) helped him relaunch his career via MTV.
The rescue was just in time — his finances had crumbled, there were two failed marriages, drug addiction, no manager, no record deal, no performances outside Las Vegas and a fight with the IRS to keep his Los Angeles home. In 1979, he nearly succumbed to a cocaine overdose.
"Danny came to me, showed me what MTV was doing at the time and I thought it was very creative and artistic," Bennett told me. "I said I would like to be part of that, and when we worked with MTV I was able to perform the songs that I love and a whole new audience discovered these magnificent songs. It's very satisfying to know that this music written during a golden age of composing will always be one of the best parts of world culture."
By 1986, Bennett had a new contract with Columbia Records that included full creative control and yielded additional successful albums.
He was close to Sinatra, who chose Tanglewood in 1994 for one of his final live concert performances (a heartbreaking occasion, as he sang with great difficulty).
In our interview, Bennett praised Sinatra as "very much like a brother to me, a great friend who would always say nice things about me in interviews that would give me a boost." In a much earlier, widely quoted 1965 Life Magazine profile, Sinatra had described Bennett as "for my money, the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He's the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more."
As he prepared to return to Lenox with his jazz quartet in 2009, Bennett told me how much he prized Tanglewood’s natural beauty.
"You can't get any better setting than that to perform, and I like the summertime when people bring their blankets and picnic baskets," he said.
Still at the top of his game stylistically, the pop standards remained fresh and vibrant for Bennett, as I wrote at the time.
"It's all about loving what you do; it never gets tiresome," Bennett emphasized.
Bennett's refusal to compromise his artistic ideals has endeared him to multiple generations of admirers, who realize that his heart isn't just in San Francisco. He leaves it wherever he performs.