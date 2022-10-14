Tricia Farley-Bouvier: Vote yes on Question 4

The Work and Family Mobility Act is now law. From law enforcement groups to faith groups to labor organizations to immigrant rights groups, there is broad and wide-reaching support of this critical and commonsense law, which requires all drivers in Massachusetts to be tested, licensed and insured, regardless of federal immigration status.
Those getting licenses under the new provisions are subject to strict identification document requirements in addition to Massachusetts’ longstanding testing and residency requirements. The entire Berkshire County legislative delegation were part of an overwhelming supermajority of the Legislature from every corner of the commonwealth who voted in favor as the Work and Family Mobility Act became law earlier this year.
But there are myths about the law that have snowballed into a ballot question campaign to repeal it. Even worse, this question was added to the ballot past the deadline for inclusion in the secretary of the commonwealth’s red book, which is mailed to all voters to inform you about what is on the ballot. This leaves voters without the easily accessible facts to inform their vote in November.
The facts are simple, though. We need to vote yes on 4.
A yes vote means that Massachusetts will join the list of 16 other states and D.C., both Democrat- and Republican-leaning, that have already enacted similar laws successfully. Voting yes on 4 will allow Massachusetts to join that list of 16 other states and their safer roads.
A yes vote is for safer roads. The Work and Family Mobility Act ensures that all drivers on the road are tested, licensed and insured. In California and Connecticut, safer roads mean hit-and-run accidents decreased by 10 percent and 9 percent respectively. Law enforcement is able to identify drivers and know who is behind the wheel of the car, making their jobs both safer and easier.
A yes vote is showing our immigrant neighbors that they are valuable members of our community. Immigrants drop their kids off at school, go to church, shop at local grocery stores, get medicine at the pharmacy when they are sick, all just like us. But it is more difficult without access to the reliable transportation driving provides, especially here in the Berkshires given our spotty public transportation.
The opposition will try to tell you this law will lead to voter fraud. That is false. It is misinformation propagated by our own governor. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, who oversees elections in Massachusetts, has stated unequivocally that voter fraud is not an issue with respect to this legislation. There are already processes in place to maintain our secure elections, and this law does not change that. This is a “Trump-like” argument, per Secretary Galvin.
The Registry of Motor Vehicles already issues thousands of licenses every year for individuals who are eligible to drive but not eligible to vote. The most obvious example of this is 16- and 17-year-olds. There are also green card and other visa holders who are currently eligible for driver’s licenses but not eligible to vote, and there has not been one incident of voter fraud.
The opposition is trying to tell you lies about our immigrant neighbors and friends. Do not listen to them. Vote yes on Ballot Question 4. Law enforcement wants this, the faith community wants this, unions want this, hospitals want this, businesses want this. We all want licenses for all. Vote yes on 4 for safer roads, for racial justice, for public health. For more information and to support the Yes on 4 campaign, visit saferroadsma.com.