Ruth Bass: Ukrainians have history and strong hearts

RICHMOND — In 1987, leaving what was then Leningrad in 1987, we flew to what was then Kiev in what was then Ukraine with a “the.” The Ukraine, an eastern territory of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
Leningrad has reverted to its old name, St. Petersburg, Ukraine has lost its “the” and has been an independent nation for 30 years, and we’ve all learned during the present Russian invasion to say Kyiv (keeve), the Ukrainian language version of Kiev. And even the most geography-deficient Americans (and there’s a lot of us) now know approximately where Ukraine is.
Truth be known, our touchstones with that area before 1987 were limited to three: “The Great Gate of Kiev” part of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” classic, extraordinarily embroidered blouses and a paprika-laden dish called chicken Kiev.
We left behind a chilly Leningrad where ice chunks still flowed in the canals, tips of tulips had barely poked through the ground and people on the streets were bundled up. We arrived in Kiev to seas of blooming red tulips, trees in flower, grass green, air warm. It was like landing in a hug.
It was little more than a year after the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, and we were about to hear more about the reality of hugs here. Driving from Chernobyl to Kyiv takes only a couple of hours, and we had actually had a few moments of doubt about this trip because of the continued danger at the site. It didn’t make us feel better when our bus from the airport pulled over and stopped, and a group of armed men in camouflage started walking around the vehicle. Prepared to find our passports, we were only slightly relieved when we realized their handheld instruments were testing the bus for radiation.
We were a group of American writers, so, it wasn’t long before we asked our guide about Chernobyl and what it meant to Kiev. We took them in, she told us, not without a little pride. Like cities all over the U.S.S.R., housing was short, waitlists for apartments long, as many as four generations sharing living quarters. We gave up our places, our precious places, on those waitlists, she said.
I’ll never forget what came next. They have lost everything, she said. They could bring nothing with them. We gave up apartment spaces. They don’t even have their family photos. Their photos, she repeated. And tears replaced her guide face. I didn’t have to write that down to remember it, recalled once more in these nightmare days of Vladimir Putin’s cruelty.
Because we were the only couple in the group, we were given a suite at the Dnipro Hotel on European Square, and laughed when we found ourselves on the top floor with a large living room and dining room. Out our window, the square (which was round) was ringed with red tulips and blue forget-me-nots, creating a red, blue and purple effect. The next morning, according to my travel journal, guide Ada met us again and cheerfully announced we would “tear through Kiev. And so we did.”
Baroque St. Andrew’s, the 11th-century St. Sofia’s with its mosaic of the Virgin Mary, created with thousands of bits of ceramic in dozens of shades of blue and, finally, the city’s most tragic place, Babi Yar, where the Nazis shot 33,000 Jewish men, women and children and buried them in a ravine where a memorial now stands. And, as my journal records, and reminds now, “all with a sense of heritage preserved.” And last week, the memorial was damaged by a missile.
Small wonder that today’s Ukrainians are saying no. They know their history, even though few are alive today who can remember what the Nazis did before they fled from Kiev. To erase the record of what they’d done, they exhumed the bodies of the Jewish dead, burned them and scattered the ashes over the farmlands of what was known as Soviet Russia’s breadbasket. One source estimates that the Ukrainian Holocaust took the lives of 1.5 million Jews. And today, Ukrainians stand against another fanatic, led by the incredible Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Jew.
I have never understood war. I hate it. But, the world, beyond Ukraine, is confronted with a madman, and we must send them what they need — guns, planes, ammunition, missiles, food, medicine. Not to mention hugs.