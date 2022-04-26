Ruth Bass: Postal Service needs to lead by example and shift to electric-powered fleet

RICHMOND — It once dropped through a slot by our front door, and later it was in a box opened with a code at college. Today, it’s accessed with a key at the Richmond post office or from a black box at the roadside. The United States mail. Getting the mail has always been a treat for me, even though the plethora of promotions and catalogs these days sends half of it into recycling.
It’s not the same for the texting, email generations. If I send a note or birthday card to a grandchild, I usually text to say, “Check your mailbox.” Otherwise they don’t, certainly not every day. So, with distant memories of loving twice-a-day mail at home, I certainly don’t like proposals that Saturday mail be eliminated to save money.
And now, I don’t like Postmaster General Louis DeJoy deciding to invest in thousands of gas-guzzling new mail trucks instead of honoring President Biden’s request for electric vehicles. Lawmakers have already sent a letter to United States Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb asking if the postal service has complied with a law that requires environment review of major federal actions.
DeJoy has for the most part defied the president and, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, used a flawed environmental report to justify his purchase. The contract, amounting to $6 billion over 10 years, is the first major purchase of postal vehicles in decades. As a sop to the president, the postmaster general proposed electric for 10 percent of a purchase of between 55,000 and 165,000 vehicles. This from a man whose career was focused on supply chain logistics, program management and transportation support. And whose company had contracts with the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years.
The Postal Service has estimated that the new vehicles would get 29.9 miles per gallon. The Environmental Protection Agency considered the USPS analysis flawed and estimated the new trucks would run at 14.7 miles a gallon and, if air was on, it would go down to 8.6 miles a gallon. The experts say electric vehicles are also ideal for the stop-and-go nature of mail delivery.
It’s pretty much accepted that what comes out of a car is one of the major causes of global warming. The gasoline-powered car spews nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide (for which we have detectors in our homes), benzene, formaldehyde (remembered for fluid that preserved frogs in biology class), and carbon dioxide. Experts say these greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere and cause our thermometers to go up.
We are doing little enough to combat global warming. So, it is unconscionable for a major government agency — one that is second only to the military in numbers of vehicles owned — to plunge ahead with a purchase that threatens the planet, rather than pursuing a course that might cut vehicle pollution in a major way. In the meantime, Europeans are switching from diesel to electric when buying cars, Amazon has pledged to have 100,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030 and six carmakers have set a target of producing only electric cars by 2030.
Those welcome white trucks drive by Monday through Saturday, making their way through the neighborhood. The drivers have biscuits aboard for dogs, and when a big package comes, they go the extra mile and bring it to our steps. These days, USPS drivers sometimes go by on Sundays, just for packages. They could also help keep our air clean if they had the right trucks.