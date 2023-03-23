Our lives are filled with choices, many of them benign: I can choose what to eat and when to eat it; I can choose what program to watch on television; I can choose what to wear.

Other choices have more complicated implications: whether to vaccinate myself; whether to drive after drinking alcohol; whether to save for retirement.

On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, local activists gather at Pittsfield's Park Square to fight for women's rights Demonstrators gathered on Park Square in Pittsfield on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, calling for an increase in access to reproductive health services after its overturn in 2022. Some organizers have fought for abortion care since before 1973.

A woman’s choice to terminate a pregnancy is particularly fraught.

I have never met a woman who terminated a pregnancy without first contemplating the alternatives and imagining the outcomes. It is a decision that no woman makes lightly, and every woman hopes she’ll never have to make at all.

While many in the anti-abortion movement consider a fetus — even when a small collection of cells at the earliest possible stage of development or just a fertilized egg in a lab freezer — to be a viable life requiring the state’s protection, it also seems that in some quarters, the life of the woman carrying the fetus is secondary to the preservation of the fetus itself.

Since many in the anti-abortion movement seem driven by religious conviction, this would seem to be related to the biblical notion of “woman-as-vessel.”

A victim of rape or incest, already living with the trauma of sexual assault, will now be required in a number of states to carry the child to term in spite of the risk to the emotional health of the woman. Likewise for a woman who is carrying a fetus already so compromised that it will not survive, suggesting that even a dead fetus has more value than the woman carrying it. Likewise for a woman whose own life might end as the result of a high-risk pregnancy.

In my mind, there is no valid argument to make on behalf of a fetus in those situations.

Quote It will be interesting to see how many women who’ve had their reproductive autonomy rescinded will just move to states where the government doesn’t presume to control their choices. I predict that there will be some interesting demographic shifts in the not-too-distant future, and men living in red states could soon find themselves with far fewer women at their disposal.

The prohibition of reproductive choice also carries a strong undercurrent of racism, because affluent women, often white, have the financial resources to travel across state lines in order to terminate a pregnancy.

Women of color, often less well-resourced, might not be able to afford to go elsewhere. This has long-term social implications, because the argument that a woman can put the baby up for adoption is also racially conditioned.

White babies are far more likely to be adopted than children of color. Children who are not adopted eventually become wards of the state.

Mitchell Chapman: Overturn of Roe v. Wade will put more stress on foster care The Supreme Court’s controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade has exposed stark divides in the nation. Millions of woman will lose the right to…

I can tell you that there are not enough foster and “forever” homes available to children currently within that system. Nationwide, group homes for unwanted children are stuffed to capacity.

Shall we bring back the orphanages that existed in this country from the 1700s through the end of World War II and consign those children to institutionalized lives? The idea that all parentless children will be adopted into stable, loving families is overly optimistic.

Thus, insisting on a fetus’s right to life is not necessarily related to a child’s right to a decent life.

I think we don’t often consider the possible repercussions of government interference with reproduction, because it is without question a double-edged sword.

A government that can force a woman to have children is also a government that can force a woman not to have children.

Consider China’s almost 40-year-long “one child” policy: Between 1979 and 2016, Chinese women were limited to one child apiece and subsequent pregnancies were forcibly aborted. Not so very long ago in America, women deemed “immoral,” “undesirable” or “defective” were forcibly sterilized. Such is the nature of state control of reproduction.

It now appears that in a number of states, a woman’s right to choose her own form of birth control is also being challenged. This is tantamount to requiring women to become pregnant, whether they want to be pregnant or not.

If you have not yet read “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood or watched the serialized version on television, I suggest you do so as a preview of a worst-case scenario that seemed far-fetched when it was written and now seems entirely too plausible.

It will be interesting to see how many women who’ve had their reproductive autonomy rescinded will just move to states where the government doesn’t presume to control their choices. I predict that there will be some interesting demographic shifts in the not-too-distant future, and men living in red states could soon find themselves with far fewer women at their disposal.

Ladies, welcome to Massachusetts.