Given the behemoth that Amazon has become over the course of time, it may be difficult to recall that Jeff Bezos originally created Amazon as an online purveyor of used books. That was when people actually still read for enjoyment, a practice that appears to be dwindling with each new generation.
Jeff Bezos then originated the e-reader, so that titles sold on Amazon could be downloaded directly onto a device that could function as one’s de facto home library. The Amazon Kindle absolutely changed the way I lived. I had been schlepping around an ever-expanding collection of books for at least 30 years. The walls of my various homes were covered by networks of bookshelves housing a personal library so extensive that I no longer had any wall space to hang artwork. The bedrooms were wall-to-wall bookshelves. The living room and dining room were wall-to-wall bookshelves. The basement had wall-to-wall bookshelves. Books accumulated on every table and tumbled out of every cabinet, an endless avalanche of authors and titles.
The Kindle ended my enslavement to book storage. I gave all of my books to an assortment of friends, local libraries and second-hand stores. I disassembled my bookshelves and was able to hang art on my walls. I felt like I could breathe again. At the same time, e-readers led to the demise of many booksellers nationwide.
Gradually, over time, Bezos skillfully transformed Amazon into a seller of all sorts of merchandise. It became the biggest virtual department store on the planet. Need shoes? Go to Amazon. Need food? Go to Amazon. Need cutlery? Go to Amazon. Need dental floss or dress shirts or insect repellant or underwear? Go to Amazon. Want to rent a movie or watch TV? You know where to go.
The ubiquity of the Amazon marketplace began to concern me and my partner several years back, particularly when COVID-19 reached pandemic proportions.
Local businesses began to close while online merchants thrived, and none more so than Amazon. We began to suspect that local businesses would be extinguished, never to return. We envisioned desolate main streets — once bustling hubs of commerce — as a series of sad, vacant storefronts with empty windows reminding passers-by of the unblinking, fixed gaze of the dead.
Thank heaven, it hasn’t gotten that bad — yet. Local businesses have been somewhat resuscitated, but competition with online retailers has made the struggle for survival ever-more challenging and therefore ever-more of a gamble.
Many of the items one might have been able to purchase locally in the past are no longer available in the present. Great Barrington had a really good kitchen store that shriveled up and died, meaning that I must now purchase kitchenware online. In New York City, my favorite hardware store went by the wayside.
Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos became a very rich man. He mastered supply chains and delivery systems. He is very close to cornering the market on, well, everything. It reminds me of the monopoly that AT&T once held over the telecom industry.
The problem with monopolies is that they stifle competition so that the consumer is now at their mercy and has no choice but to rely on them for goods and services. Such appears to be more and more the case with Amazon.
My partner and I, concerned that soon there would be no choice of any online purveyor whatsoever besides Amazon, began going directly to the manufacturers of the goods we wanted to purchase. Unfortunately, what we found was that we would be directed back to Amazon to complete the transactions. No matter how hard we tried, everything we attempted to buy defaulted back to the Amazon website.
One assumes that Amazon has evolved into such an octopus that other businesses now rely on the inventory, sales and distribution tools that Bezos has developed. His enormous network can undoubtedly perform those functions more efficiently and cheaply than they can.
While a “one-stop shop” saves us both time and effort, do we really want to be enslaved by a single mega-merchant for the sake of convenience? When competition is stifled, and when no other choices exist, then Mr. Bezos will be free to hold all of us hostage.