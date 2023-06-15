In some ways, the internet and our increasing reliance on ever-more expansive and sophisticated online algorithms set the stage for the exponential growth of artificial intelligence. At the same time, the internet also set the stage for the progressive abandonment of our own.
I have noted that every time I click on a particular online news article, my computer instantly adjusts the content of my home page to provide stories that reference the same people and themes. The same is true if I shop online. Not long ago I was investigating weed wackers, and for the next month I was completely inundated with ads for every weed wacker on the planet.
While those particular algorithms are more annoying than harmful, other algorithms have sucked formerly reasonable people, once capable of rational thought, into profoundly dangerous echo chambers of propaganda. For anyone lured into one of those dark conspiracy silos, it is a short trip into the black hole of political radicalization, often with disastrous results. The riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, in my opinion, would never have happened in the absence of social media and its associated algorithms, nor would any number of the mass murders that have ended or destroyed the lives of thousands of innocent victims.
The instantaneous information delivery systems on the worldwide web have had benefits, it’s true. The technology has been a boon to science and medicine in terms of diagnostics and treatments for a variety of health problems. That’s a good thing.
Research is also assisted by AI. I can retrieve endless factoids with the click of a button, and this ease of information retrieval is in itself an expedient adjunct to inquiry. Over time, I have taken pains to evaluate the sites I use most often to determine whether they are reliable, fact-based sources of the information I seek.
But too many of us fail to take the preliminary step of evaluating the quality of the information they receive. In short, we all too often have abandoned our own critical faculties and placed our trust in sources of questionable quality.
AI has now evolved in dangerous new ways. Your likeness, your voice and your speech patterns can be fed into programs that can create images of you saying and doing anything the user of that program wants it to. Someone could create a “video” of me running through the street in my underwear with tinfoil on my ears, warning of an approaching armada of UFOs from Neptune. The technology for this has now become so sophisticated that it is increasingly difficult to discern whether such images are authentic or not.
Telling the difference between what is true and what is false becomes progressively more difficult, and the implied social and political dangers of being unable to distinguish between the two are very real.
Our government now has high concerns about how AI might be weaponized for nefarious purposes. Given that much less sophisticated algorithms have already muddied and marred political and social discourse, they should be very worried indeed.
In addition, the emergence of AI capabilities to write reasonable — if not flawless — copy for advertising and product manuals, social and political commentary, speeches, novels, term papers, screenplays, music and lyrics, etc., is already resulting in dwindling work for writers and musicians as they are replaced by algorithms.
The net result is that writers (and others) are losing their jobs because AI is a cheaper and more efficient, if not more skillful, means of production. Former writers who’ve lost their jobs to AI are becoming landscapers and plumbers, and while I am all in favor of more people entering the trades, we might soon find that human creativity and industry will be consigned to the ash heap of history.
How easy, instantaneous and inexpensive does the occupational landscape need to be? When we suspend those human endeavors, aren’t we also contributing the shrinking of our own human minds?
Are we destined to become a race of indolent nincompoops who become progressively less able to contemplate, let alone produce, anything? In creating and utilizing this sort of technology, the human race may have finally and irreversibly outsmarted itself.