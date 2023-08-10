Well, it’s finally happened. Last week, special prosecutor Jack Smith indicted Donald Trump on four federal counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to disrupt an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and obstruction of an official proceeding. Are all related to Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, maintain his grasp on the presidency, and prevent the orderly transition of power following his loss to Joe Biden.
While there are other indictments from other jurisdictions still waiting in the wings — Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis is poised to bring charges shortly related to Trump’s attempt to strong-arm Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into fabricating 11,780 nonexistent votes — Smith’s most recent indictment is the most perilous to date and could result in very serious consequences for Mr. Trump.
And yet, in spite of mountains of compelling evidence gathered by the media, the January 6 Committee, Jack Smith and any number of district attorneys, state attorneys general and secretaries of state, a critical fraction of the electorate still believes that Trump is as innocent of wrongdoing as a newborn babe.
While I know that Fox News and other occupants of the MAGAverse echo chamber like OAN and Newsmax grind out disinformation at an alarming rate with hosts who are skilled practitioners of misdirection, deflection and fabrication, I have been stunned by the sheer number of MAGA Republicans who stubbornly refuse to acknowledge the facts that have been publicly available for quite some time. The “speaking indictment” provided by Mr. Smith lays out the facts and details so clearly and specifically that it should really be called a “shrieking indictment.” Yet I doubt that this very detailed document will be persuasive to Trump’s most dedicated adherents.
There are audio recordings of Mr. Trump trying to bully Raffensperger into election tampering. We’ve all heard them. We’ve seen the photographs of towers of boxes of classified documents stacked in bathrooms, public venues, offices, and storage rooms at Mar-a-Lago. There are audio and video recordings of Trump making statements that reek of criminal intent. Yet his devotees appear to be impervious to clear evidence of his malfeasance.
I have thought long and hard about this, and at this point all I can conclude is that a significant portion of the electorate shows all the telltale signs of having been lured into a cult and systematically brainwashed to the extent that they can neither see nor hear the truth that looms before them, regardless of the fact that the truth is as hard to miss as a klieg-lit marquee the size of a football field.
In addition to the very serious charges leveled against Mr. Trump by Mr. Smith, the indictment goes on to reference six unnamed co-conspirators, some of whom are likely the private team of D-list lawyers who fanned the flames of Trump’s most craven impulses, conspired to manufacture slates of fake electors from battleground states, brought scores of bogus and fact-free assertions of election fraud before scores of judges, and infected the media with ridiculous assertions of a stolen election. It was all a lie, and they all knew it.
Given that the six co-conspirators are without scruples, without ethics, without regard for facts and, in the case of attorney Sydney Powell, without sanity, it hardly takes a genius to infer that they might have also received target letters from Mr. Smith, and will presumably testify against Mr. Trump when faced with their own criminal exposure for their involvement in trying to overthrow democracy. Criminal indictments function as a powerful truth serum when administered to the culpable.
Having witnessed the three-ring circus that was the televised O.J. Simpson murder trial, I can’t say I’d blame any judge for not permitting cameras in their courtroom. But in Trump’s case, a televised trial would be the last, best chance for his base to hear the unvarnished truth of his misconduct, absent the inevitable spin and obfuscation provided to the media on the courthouse steps after each day of his trial, and to see, at last, that as difficult as it might be to acknowledge, their emperor has no clothes.
I think they deserve that opportunity.