I am old enough to have grown up during a time when parents still read fairy tales and nursery rhymes to their children. These stories, poems and songs served not only to entertain, but to instruct. They often functioned as cautionary tales in which the main character behaves badly, but in the end receives an appropriate comeuppance.
Such was the tale of the Gingerbread Man.
In this particular story, an old woman bakes a tray of gingerbread men, but when she removes the tray from the oven, one of them leaps up and runs away. The old woman, a farmer and an assortment of animals give chase, all eager to have a bite of the Gingerbread Man. As the Gingerbread Man dashes away from all of them, he taunts each in turn with the same refrain:
“Run, run, as fast as you can — you can’t catch me; I’m the Gingerbread Man!”
Predictably, he outruns most of his pursuers, but in the end is caught and eaten by a crafty fox.
It seems to me that Donald Trump is the modern-day analogue to the Gingerbread Man. He has spent a lifetime dodging serious repercussions for any of his questionable activities. While he certainly has not outrun financial culpability in a number of cases — he and his father paid hefty fines for equal housing violations; he paid out $25 million to individuals who were suckered into his Trump University real estate scam; and he recently lost a $5 million civil suit after being found liable for sexually assaulting and then defaming E. Jean Carroll — he has never, to my knowledge, experienced any personally meaningful punishment for his misdeeds.
Our modern-day Gingerbread Man has so far succeeded in outrunning two impeachment trials, and because of his lifelong, apparently inexhaustible supply of money — provided first by his indulgent father and then by his steadfast admirers — he has also been able to avoid the sting of profound financial pain associated with his bad behavior. Thus, our Gingerbread Man has so far managed to side-step any life-altering consequences for his all-too-frequent acts of misconduct.
But that might be about to change.
On August 14, Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis became the most recent prosecutor to bring a criminal indictment against Trump (as well as additional indictments for 18 other individuals) for his attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. The criminal conspiracy already identified by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith in his most recent indictment has now been charged by Ms. Willis as a racketeering crime under Georgia state law. Mr. Smith has also previously filed a criminal indictment in the Mar-a-Lago stolen documents and obstruction case; Alvin Bragg of New York has filed felony charges based on bookkeeping fraud in the Stormy Daniels hush money case; and Letitia James of New York has charged Trump with tax fraud.
It appears to me that there is ample evidence of criminal culpability in all of these cases, but our Gingerbread Man might be able to outrun at least some of it.
As the presumptive Republican nominee for the upcoming 2024 presidential contest, he might be able to successfully delay those proceedings and at least defer, if not completely derail, going to trial in the near future. Should he succeed in those endeavors and then become the president again, it appears that he can either have the indictments against him dismissed or grant himself pardons in each of the federal cases, although not in the state cases.
In my view, he seems to be most vulnerable to criminal accountability in Georgia because no president, Republican or Democrat, will have the power to pardon him from that potential conviction. It is for this reason that the wily Gingerbread Man could soon try to have the case moved to federal court.
A potential change of venue and/or jurisdiction notwithstanding, it appears that Ms. Willis may, in the end, be the clever fox who outsmarts the Gingerbread Man once and for all, and delivers, at last, the comeuppance he has evaded for so long.