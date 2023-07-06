Donald Trump has been frequently and credibly diagnosed as a malignant narcissist (see Carole Owens’ June 30 column in The Eagle), but I’d like to propose an additional diagnosis based on the fact that the man just can’t seem to stop talking.

We have been subjected to Trump’s endless in-person monologues and bizarre social media posts for eight long years. If words were water, we’d all be drowning. “Firehose of falsehoods” also seems to apply to every statement he makes, and over time I have concluded that he might be additionally diagnosed with “logorrhea,” defined as “a mental condition characterized by excessive talking (incoherent and compulsive).”

His remarks on the Mar-a-Lago stolen documents investigation and subsequent criminal indictment might serve as an illustration of both his logorrhea and his inability to tell the truth. First, he claimed to have magically declassified his trove of classified materials “just by thinking about it.” This flew in the face of what most of us understand: Declassification follows a specific set of procedures, none of which involve mental telepathy.

Then, he said that he didn’t need to declassify the documents at all because they were his personal property and belonged to him. He referenced the Presidential Records Act, but the text of that act specifically requires the president to give all artifacts of the presidency to the National Archives prior to leaving office. The National Archives then inspects and extracts all sensitive and historically meaningful documents before returning the remainder to the former president. Turning back the hands of time, the initial Department of Justice subpoena occurred after Mr. Trump repeatedly refused to provide scores of very sensitive missing documents to the National Archives, leaving them with no recourse but to involve the DOJ. He then stonewalled the DOJ subpoena, ignoring his attorney’s advice to negotiate a return of the material. Had he followed this advice, there would have been no indictment.

Now, Trump’s defense has morphed again: He wanted to examine the contents of each and every file box — scores of them — before returning them to the government because he had personal mementos and clothing mixed in with highly classified government documents (which in and of itself indicates a profound lack of concern about the sensitivity of the materials he misappropriated), and he wanted to retrieve those personal items prior to returning the files to the government.

I don’t know about you, but I have never stuffed my shirts and shoes into file boxes with my papers and records. Clothes have their own special storage places known as “closets” and “dressers” and “suitcases.” One also presumes that the individuals who packed Trump’s possessions for transport to Mar-a-Lago were individuals with prior experience in packing the belongings of former presidents. There are long-serving White House staff who have performed this service for many previous presidents; it seems impossible that they would not know how to pack clothing separately from top-secret files.

There are two separate audio recordings of Trump telling both Mark Meadows’ biographer and one of his own campaign advisers about his deliberate retention of highly classified military documents. In the recordings, he seems to have also shown those documents to both individuals, neither of whom had any security clearance whatsoever. On the recordings he acknowledged that he had never declassified the documents.

When interviewed on Fox News by Bret Baier about those particularly disturbing episodes, Trump claimed that he had no idea of what he showed to those individuals. It has been a shifting and nonsensical narrative that has yet to persuade anyone of his innocence.

What makes his jabbering so pathological is that he seems completely unable to stop, despite the fact that every time he speaks he brings himself closer to a criminal conviction. Every word serves to further incriminate him, yet he natters on. His mouth, like the Energizer Bunny, just keeps on running.

In his criminal case against Trump, Special Counsel Jack Smith has requested a partial gag order to prevent the chatterer in chief from doing even more harm to the United States. If I were Trump’s defense attorney (whoever that might be this week), I’d request a gag order, too, in order to prevent him from harming himself.