Vickie Shufton: Clarence Thomas’ nondisclosure agreement with himself

My understanding of nondisclosure agreements is that they typically constrain one or more individuals from disclosing certain kinds of information. As far as I know, they are often used by employers to prevent employees from disclosing proprietary business secrets or used at the conclusion of a negotiation to shield the particulars of the agreement from public scrutiny.

According to recent reports, Clarence Thomas also seems to have a nondisclosure agreement of sorts, except that the only party to his NDA is him. He has instructed himself not to provide an honest accounting of sources of income on the financial disclosure forms that all government officials are required to submit. Thus, his nondisclosure agreement appears to alleviate him from revealing inconvenient truths.

Thomas has failed to disclose 20 years’ worth of lavish travel and more than $100,000 in private school tuition for Thomas’ nephew, all provided by billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow. He has failed to disclose that Mr. Crow purchased a home from him, then allowed Thomas’ mother to continue living there for free. Clarence Thomas has failed to disclose almost $700,000 in income his wife Ginni was paid by the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation, as well as tens of thousands of dollars paid to her under the table by Leonard Leto of the Federalist Society. Both individuals have had business before the Supreme Court at various intervals.

Justice Thomas’ NDA also appears to extend to Ginni Thomas’ involvement in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It seems that his personal NDA allows him not to recuse himself from cases related to the “big lie,” the Jan. 6 riots and any of the other cases involving the plot to overthrow democracy. Ginni Thomas willingly and enthusiastically participated in all of it.

A sitting Supreme Court justice is supposed to be free from undue personal and political influence. That is the rationale for lifetime appointments to that institution: to remove political obligations and ensure impartiality when deciding important issues.

Had Thomas disclosed his and his wife’s personal, political and financial dealings, one would have expected him to recuse himself from a slew of cases: Citizens United, which opened the door to billions in dark money infecting our political system; cases pertaining to the “big lie” of a stolen election; cases involving Donald Trump’s trampling of presidential norms; voting rights cases; and who knows what else, since Thomas’ NDA with himself prevents him from talking about the many questionable political and financial relationships that could be regarded as an impediment to judicial impartiality.

It doesn’t help that the Supreme Court appears to be the one institution of government that is unfettered by actual rules of conduct. There are no consequences for failure to recuse, failure to disclose or failure to do just about anything required of every other judge in in America. There are no rules — just guidelines.

Given that public confidence in the court has dwindled to an all-time low, it might be time for the legislative branch to enact laws mandating the same level of ethical behavior that apply to all other judges in the United States. These laws could include the following:

• A requirement to recuse from decisions that could affect or involve oneself or one’s spouse, extended family, friends and associates.

• A requirement to disclose any gift, including travel, food and lodging, worth more than $100.

• Immediate dismissal if one has failed to comply with the rules above.

• Immediate dismissal if a sitting justice is found to have lied during their Senate confirmation hearing (several would have to step down immediately).

If what we really want is an impartial court, it seems that those requirements would be a logical first step. Justices found to have violated those requirements should be forced to resign, forfeit their pensions and be prohibited from ever serving as a judge again in any other venue, including traffic court.

It would be encouraging if the United States Congress would exert some minimal effort to make our government just a little less sleazy. The Supreme Court, and the supremely unethical Clarence Thomas, would be a good place to start.