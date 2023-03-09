This week’s Supreme Court docket includes hearing arguments against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, launched in October 2022.
No sooner was the program unveiled than a number of state attorneys general brought suit to prevent the student debt relief plan from moving forward.
This writer is not entirely sure whether this amounts to pure political theater or if the states involved stand to lose revenue if the loans and accrued interest are not repaid.
In my mind, whichever way the court decides, student loans are not the actual problem — the profound lack of vocational and technical training programs in America’s high schools are the true culprits.
Let’s start with the fundamental lie told to children from elementary school through 12th grade: If they don’t go to college, they’ll never amount to anything.
What rubbish.
I have a bachelor’s, a master’s and a post-graduate degree. I work full-time. My plumber and my electrician make exponentially more money than I do after 30-plus years in public education, and the wonderful young man who does the gardening, mowing and winter plowing at my house makes almost as much per hour as I do. The members of my indispensable home support team all have one thing in common: They decided not to go to college.
We are failing our youngsters every day in middle- and high-school. We devote precious little time to career exploration for our middle-schoolers, and we have completely gutted vocational education at the high school level. (Pittsfield’s vocational programs are one notable local exception).
We have done this because we’ve decided that it is more important for adolescents to take advanced coursework required for college entrance than it is for them to be job-ready the day they graduate from high school.
This is one of the unfortunate results of the big lie in public education: High school programs focus on college readiness and not much more. Because we prepare our students for nothing else, off to college they go whether they have the aptitude and interest or not. They take out massive loans, and many will not complete their degrees since they weren’t academically inclined to begin with.
Failure to complete a degree does not erase your mountain of college debt. Repayment of that debt is difficult enough even under the best of circumstances; with no discernible occupational toe-hold to help climb that mountain, it is virtually impossible. I propose some obvious fixes that have been in place throughout Europe for generations:
1. Start early
Help students in middle school discover their talents and passions. Have real vocational/technical career exploration. Have speakers from various trades come to school and give presentations. Provide exploratory field trips to various vocational settings in the medical, clerical, technical, automotive, agricultural, culinary and building trades.
2. Widen students’ exposure to career possibilities
Provide screening inventories to high school freshmen to help them discover their natural propensities and good-fit vocations. In 10th grade, administer additional tests that indicate occupational interests and aptitudes. Based on the results of all testing, place juniors and seniors in either vocational/technical strand programs or the college-readiness strand.
3. Make students’ futures brighter, not tougher
Students in vocational strands should graduate from high school career-ready with appropriate entry-level professional certification and job placement assistance. Students graduating from college preparation strands should then have their tuition completely underwritten at state universities.
Gov. Maura Healey appears to be heading in the right direction — to an extent. She proposes to fully fund community college for those 25 and older who have not received sufficient training to be able to enter a decently compensated profession. While it’s better than nothing, there is no plan yet to fundamentally reform public education in order to address the root cause of the problem.
Student loan forgiveness is at best a Band-Aid that ill-conceals a gaping wound, except that instead of gushing blood the wound gushes money. I believe we can stop the gushing if we implement true vocational and technical career preparation at the high school level based on aptitude, interest and merit and no-cost college educations for those who have the talent and motivation to succeed in academia.
A potential bonus to changing our perspectives and practices is that students will at last find real meaning in their high school programs and perhaps fewer will drop out.
What on earth are we waiting for?