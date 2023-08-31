Before I try to answer this question, I think it might be useful to review the candidates who participated in the debate, all of them vying to become the next standard bearer of the Republican Party. The actual standard bearer was AWOL, opting instead to sit for an interview with pathological media fraud Tucker Carlson.
At center stage were the two individuals who, according to national polls, are Donald Trump’s nearest competitors: Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy. Percentages vary depending on what day it is and which organization is crunching the numbers, but even by the most charitable estimates, they appear to be trailing Trump by at least 20 and 30 points respectively.
The other debate participants — Tim Scott, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum — have yet to break out of single digits among likely Republican voters.
Trump’s nearest competitors, DeSantis and Ramaswamy, quickly revealed why a portion of their base thinks that they might have the right stuff. Like almost every other candidate on the stage, they want to end women’s access to abortion care in spite of the fact that this issue is a demonstrable loser among the Democratic, Republican and independent women who are likely to vote in record numbers to protect their right to choice. Ron DeSantis also promises to authorize a military invasion of Mexico as soon as he takes the oath of office, and Ramaswamy wants to investigate the “deep state’s” role in the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
In my opinion, they’re crazy — dangerously so. Unlike Ramaswamy, who just appears to be a nutty, bombastic rich dude addicted to conspiracy theories, DeSantis has a record to run on. If you’re all for electing a racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic and scarily authoritarian president, Ronnie D. is the guy most likely to deliver.
Although I can’t say whether or not most Black voters who lean right concur with Tim Scott, he seems to believe that Black Americans do not require any redress of systemic oppression. His stand on all of the other issues is unremarkable in terms of the field of his competitors: more toxic carbon emissions, more guns, fewer migrants and less global engagement, please.
Mike Pence is a sad case. In spite of the fact that Donald Trump’s exhortations in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, could have resulted in Pence being murdered by the MAGA mob, he persists in touting the record of the man who almost got him killed. Nevertheless, because he has had the audacity to state that he had no constitutional authority to stop the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, the Republican base hates him.
Unlike anyone else on the stage except for Asa Hutchinson, Chris Christie has been unsparing in his criticism of the former president. He has been forthright about the facts: Trump retained highly classified documents after he left the White House; obstructed all efforts by the government to secure the return of those documents; and directed a wide-ranging plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This is why Christie will not receive his party’s nomination. As for Asa Hutchinson, that same level of candor will also doom his candidacy.
For me, the stand-out of the evening was Nikki Haley, who conservatively-yet-rationally suggested an abortion ban for pregnancies beyond 15 weeks, with exceptions for the life and health of the mother. She reasonably proposed that it would be a catastrophic mistake to halt assistance to Ukraine. Those two assertions alone placed her among the least delusional debate participants in my scorebook. On the other hand, she pledged to support Trump if he became the party’s 2024 nominee.
Given that most of the Republican presidential candidates hold the same far-right social and political views as the Former Guy; refuse to criticize his behavior before, during or after his presidency; would pardon him from all criminal culpability if they became the next chief executive; and would support him if he were once again the Republican nominee for the highest office in the land, it is abundantly clear who won the first debate: Donald Trump.