Israel tensions ease as Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul Israel’s political factions opposed to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are setting up negotiating teams after he called for dialogue and paused his controversial judicial overhaul plan that had set off unprecedented mass street protests and a spiraling domestic crisis. But compromise appears elusive as the standoff remained the same on Tuesday: a dispute over the fundamental issue of what kind of country Israel should be. Positions only appear to have hardened in past days. Netanyahu said he wanted “to avoid civil war” and would seek a compromise with political opponents. He spoke after tens of thousands of people demonstrated outside the parliament building in Jerusalem.

I do not often set my sights on events occurring outside the United States, but today the most compelling event is, for me, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu‘s tacit authorization of the wholesale destruction of an entire Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, along with his attempt to seize control of the Israeli Supreme Court.

Frankly, I can think of nothing less in keeping with Jewish values.

The state of Israel, previously ruled by the Ottomans and then by the British as the colony of Palestine, achieved their statehood as a direct result of the guilt of the international community that did so little to prevent the murder of 6 million Jews. Had the Holocaust not happened, Israel might not be the self-governing, Jewish nation that it is today.

Israel has been supported by the United States and other democracies as a strategic partner in the Middle East ever since its creation in 1948. Growing up, I thought of it as an island of democracy adrift in a sea of despotic, authoritarian sheikdoms.

No more.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the once-and-future Israeli Prime Minister who is currently being investigated for corruption — which explains his effort to take over the high court, bringing Israel to the brink of civil war — has consistently undermined a true two-state solution by continuing to build settlements in the occupied West Bank. This has been done under the guise of protecting Israel from Palestinian “aggression.”

Tell me — if you were systematically oppressed and deprived of rights under an authoritarian occupying force, wouldn’t you revolt against the occupation? Netanyahu has taken an already tense situation and made it exponentially worse. He has done that throughout all of his administrations.

Stories of Palestinian-directed violence by the Israeli military and police are well documented. Now, a virtual pogrom has been given the green light by Netanyahu. A pogrom. The same sort of pogrom that terrorized the Jews of eastern Europe for decades.

The “Palestinian Authority” has done nothing to protect or defend their own people. They are the puppets of Israel, just as the “Jewish Council” installed in the Warsaw Ghetto during the Holocaust were puppets of the Nazis.

Recently, one of Netanyahu’s ministers declared that there is “no such thing” as a Palestinian, reminiscent of those who claim that there was no such thing as the Holocaust.

To be clear, there was a Holocaust, just as there are Palestinians.

Where is the worldwide outrage? Where are the economic sanctions? Why is Netanyahu not treated as an international pariah? In what way is such behavior a demonstration of Jewish values?

The Torah tells us to welcome the stranger at our door, for we were strangers in Egypt. It tells us that we will be remembered for our good deeds and our acts of kindness and charity. It tells us to treat our neighbors as we would like to be treated by them. In contemporary Judaism, the concept of Tikkun Olam entreats us to “repair the world.”

I am Jewish, and I have subscribed to those values for as long as I have been alive. Are those the values currently embodied by the government of Israel?

How easy it is for the oppressed to become the oppressors. Evidently, a single generation is all it takes. I am encouraged by the massive protests throughout Israel relating to Netanyahu’s attempt to seize control of the judiciary. Perhaps this will curb his natural inclination to destroy an important cornerstone of Israel’s democracy for his own benefit.

As for the destruction and oppression of Palestinians living in the West Bank, there seems to be less universal outrage. If the citizens of Israel lack the courage or conviction to oppose the clear, ongoing and intentional violation of Palestinian human rights, it falls to those of us living in the diaspora to unite in vocal support of the oppressed.

Palestinians are members of our big, messy human family. They are as decent, and at times as indecent, as any other group of people on earth. They are men and women, adults and children. They have hopes, dreams and fears. They want to live their lives in a place where they have opportunity, autonomy and community.

What Netanyahu is doing is wrong and profoundly un-Jewish.

Thus, I protest.