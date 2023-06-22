Please don’t misunderstand me: I love my school district, love my colleagues and love the children I work with. I don’t hate my job because of where I work or with whom I work. I hate my job because I have come to absolutely loathe the requirement that I spend my days pathologizing children.
I have spent my career telling parents what’s wrong with their kids, often in granular detail.
Here is what most school psychologists spend most of their time doing: testing students and writing reports. We test and report to tell people what they already know — a child can’t read or a child can’t write or a child can’t calculate or a child has emotional/behavioral problems or a child can’t sit still or a child appears to have an intellectual disability or a child has a developmental disability. Since everyone is already aware of this before the testing and reporting commence, why on earth would you pay someone a salary to state the obvious?
This is why: In order to access special supplementary services, students must be identified as needing those services by means of psychoeducational assessment. In my view, this is profoundly unnecessary and unfair.
Why don’t we just give kids what they need to begin with? It’s because the government has told us that kids can’t get what they need unless someone like me spends a huge amount of time and effort to confirm that they need it. Once I have confirmed what everybody knew to begin with, then the child receives special education services. A big, specific individualized educational program (IEP) is written, outlining all of the things we will try to do to help that student make progress. The plan is entirely deficit-based.
Imagine yourself as a first-grade student identified as being deficient in one way or another. You will be pulled out of class on a regular basis so that a specialist can try to fix what’s wrong with you. Imagine that this is your daily experience for 12 long years. During that time, would you perceive yourself as capable? Would you perceive yourself as competent? Would you perceive yourself as gifted and talented and smart?
Having worked with this subset of students for decades, I can tell you that the answer is no. Almost all the students I work with consider themselves flawed, incapable and, frankly, stupid.
The whole process and the deficit-centered ideology that undergirds it, in my opinion, borders on child abuse. In fact, every child has unique gifts and talents, ways in which they are indisputably capable and competent — but we spend 12 long years shining a spotlight on their deficiencies. In my view, it is both immoral and cruel. It should be illegal; instead, it is mandated by federal and state legislation.
My career would have felt so much more rewarding and meaningful had people asked me to discover and confirm a child’s unique constellation of abilities, strengths and talents, leading to strength-based IEPs designed to help a child bloom and grow through their natural gifts. As every parent of a child with disabilities knows, an IEP will not “cure” your child. The day they graduate from high school, they trudge off into the sunset feeling deeply relieved to know that they will never have to set foot in school again. Who could blame them? Aside from destroying their self-esteem, what have we really done for them?
I am not suggesting that we should not provide services and supports to students who are clearly struggling in the school setting; I am suggesting that students receive those services without a big, complicated, deficit-based assessment. The assessment should be directed toward discovering each student’s special strengths, abilities and talents, and the IEP should help them develop those strengths and abilities accordingly.
All of it is in my rearview mirror now. I retire tomorrow. I’m done pathologizing students, and happily so. Perhaps eventually someone will be willing to pay school psychologists to tell them what’s right with their children, and we will be writing strength-based educational plans instead of plans based on their perceived flaws.
We can, and should, do better for our kids.