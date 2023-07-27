My mother died of cancer on July 12 of this year. She told me quite clearly, and incessantly, that she wanted no service, no clergy, no prayers. I have honored all of those requests, and have arranged for a simple burial at the cemetery in Milwaukee where she will be interred beside my father.
But it is inconceivable that I would not offer some final tribute to the amazing mother who raised me and loved me, and who I loved with my whole heart. So in lieu of a eulogy (it was always a mistake to annoy my mother, and I submit that even dead, it would be unwise to do so now), I offer this column instead.
My mother was the child of Jewish refugees, and Yiddish was her first language. Her mother was an abusive shrew who destroyed the self-esteem of each of her children. My mother’s father was full of life, full of music and full of all the despair that accrues to a gentle man married to a terrible woman. He killed himself when my mother was 23 years old.
My mother married my father, also a refugee, in 1955. My father, like her father, was full of life and full of music. Their marriage was happy, romantic and warm. They loved to dance and sing together. They threw epic parties. My father died in 1972 at the age of 47, leaving my 35-year-old mother alone to contend with her two troubled teenagers. Although she had never worked outside of our home, she got a job and got us by.
That was my mom.
Mom was an accomplished cook. Every Friday night, we took turns suggesting an international meal, and my mother would spend the next week poring over cookbooks, assembling her game plan. The results were always spectacular. I remember a Russian meal, a Chinese meal and French meal that were simply amazing.
That was my mom.
I was a wayward teen, and following my father’s death I embarked on a 10-year odyssey of drug abuse. Finally, after I came to my senses in my mid-20s and walked away from my addictions, my mother invited me to come home and enroll in college. If not for her love, generosity and unshakable belief in my abilities, I never would have had a career in public education.
That was my mom.
My mother was the best knitter I have ever known. Now that she is gone, I will no longer need to make space for the new sweaters that were delivered to me every year, each one a work of art. She usually knit only for children, but she made an exception for her own adult child. I was confident that if I gave her a sufficient quantity of steel wool, she’d knit me a car.
That was my mom.
My mother loved Broadway musicals. When I was 12 years old, I woke up one morning and my mother informed me that I would not be going to school that day — she had a special adventure planned. She took me to the Pabst Theater in downtown Milwaukee to see the national tour of “Hair.”
That was my mom.
She took me to New York when I was 13 years old, just the two of us. I remember it as an eating, sight-seeing and musical theater extravaganza. She took me often to the ballet and symphony. She took me on a cruise of California wine country on the Napa River that became a bus tour when the ship ran aground on a sandbar.
That was my mom.
Above all else, my mother was a profoundly kind human being. She was a devoted grandmother. She provided shelter and support for a series of pregnant teens throughout my childhood. There was always someone living with us who needed a hand, a meal, a roof. She adopted a series of rescue dogs and lavished them with care and attention. When they became too old to walk, she would push them in a stroller. That was my mom, too.
She was a force of nature, my mom, and now she is gone.
May her memory be a blessing, and may she rest in peace.