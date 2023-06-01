First, it is important to put “grooming” in its proper context. “Grooming” is a term that has been used for decades to describe the behavior of sexual predators, particularly pedophiles. Pedophiles lure children into their confidence by lavishing them with positive attention, gaining their trust in order to sexually abuse them. That is the meaning of “grooming.”
That term has recently been co-opted by far-right politicians to further vilify trans youth and their parents. Earlier this year, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a “60 Minutes” interview insisted that children were being “sexualized” by parents who provide gender-affirming care, and therefore the children have been “groomed” — and not only by their parents, but by the Democratic Party that acknowledges their human value. Ms. Greene wants us to believe several untruths: first, that gender-affirming care somehow “sexualizes” children, and second, that it has something to do with “grooming.” Under the misnomer of “grooming,” Ms. Greene and her colleagues have also implied that drag queens are equally dangerous to children.
It is important to understand that gender and sex are not indivisible. Gender is a matter of identity, and while we often use sex and gender interchangeably, they are in fact not the same. For instance, I was born female, and that is comfortably my gender. Conversely, trans folk do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth, and that causes profound levels of distress — thus, gender-affirming care is provided to reduce that distress.
Perhaps people don’t understand the continuum of gender-affirming care, mistaking that term for some sort of surgery to alter or remove parts of an individual’s body. But gender-affirming care is many things: honoring your children by calling them by their preferred names and pronouns and allowing them to dress in whatever way is most comfortable for them is the most frequent and obvious form of gender-affirming care for children.
In adolescence, gender-affirming care might take the form of hormone therapies designed to prevent or slow the appearance of secondary sex characteristics for trans teens. But those therapies are never provided without parent permission and frequently not provided at all.
Finally, there are some trans adults who make the decision to physically transition to the gender with which they are most comfortable. This is the case for some — but not all — trans people, and it is not a decision made carelessly.
In addition, the term “grooming” appears also to reference the misconception that gay people somehow turn other people gay — which is utter nonsense.
This whole line of misguided thinking harkens back to the old homophobic trope that because gays can’t reproduce they recruit. First, gays can reproduce, and some decide to do exactly that. Second, I have never seen any gay person “recruit” or influence another person to become gay. In fact, most children of gay people develop into heterosexuals in spite of having been raised by gay parents.
I am not sure where the notion that knowing a gay person will turn you gay or knowing a trans person will turn you trans or knowing a drag queen will turn you into a drag queen came from, but let’s follow that line of reasoning:
I grew up in an entirely heterosexual family. I was surrounded by heterosexuals from the moment I was born. Nevertheless, I am gay. I came out at age 15, having never met a gay person in my life. In spite of existing within a profoundly heterosexual milieu, I did not grow up to be heterosexual.
My parents took me to the synagogue every Saturday, but I did not become a rabbi. They gave me ballet lessons, but I did not become a ballerina. I became exactly who I was meant to be, in spite of the intense heterosexual “indoctrination” my parents and my school and the media provided.
This is not meant to imply that you have no ability to influence your children’s development. You can turn your children into compassionate, inclusive people through your own compassionate, inclusive example.
And with that, I wish all members of my big, diverse Berkshire community — gay, straight and trans alike — a happy Berkshire Pride. Enjoy the parade — that won’t turn you gay, either.