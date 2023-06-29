Vickie Shufton: Congressional Republicans' modern McCarthyism is deja vu all over again

Although I am not quite old enough to have been alive during the heyday of the House and Senate Unamerican Activities Committee hearings of the 1940s and ‘50s, I grew up in the shadow of those hearings. They were created amid Cold War hysteria over allegations that the United States government had been infiltrated by communist spies. The hearings reached their apex — or perhaps nadir — under Wisconsin Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy, the midcentury analogue to today’s Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. During the 1950s those hearings were broadcast live, utilizing the relatively new phenomenon of television to provide a window into that process for everyday Americans.
What was seen through that window was disgusting.
Anyone who was suspected of being a member of the Communist Party, whether they were a government employee or not, was hauled before those committees. Leaving aside the fact that in the United States we enjoy freedom of political affiliation, which is not limited to only the Democratic or Republican parties, the spectacle they created destroyed the lives of many innocent people.
The thundering demagogue McCarthy — having previously failed to distinguish himself as anything other than a resounding mediocrity in the Senate — parlayed the hearings into a few years of political notoriety. But in the end, McCarthy and his committee went down in disgrace for having elevated themselves at the expense of human decency.
Fast-forward: Jim Jordan, under the “leadership” of another McCarthy (Speaker of the House Kevin), appears to have revived the practice of rooting out nonexistent government corruption. The name of the current committee is the House Weaponization of Government Committee, designed to provide as much oxygen as possible to the deep state conspiracy theories of the far-right fringe. The committee has so far produced little more than a few pathetic shreds of rancid meat tossed into the gaping maw of their MAGA base.
Just as the bygone House and Senate Unamerican Activities Committees were a spectacularly un-American misuse of political power, so too is the House Weaponization of Government Committee an obvious weaponization of political power. The committee, under the stewardship of GOP Reps. Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, reminds one of a pack of howling coyotes hunting for prey in the dark.
The first of these hearings was a ridiculous spectacle in which committee members accused former Twitter executives of being tools of the left. This assumes that most Americans have developed amnesia about how effectively Donald Trump weaponized that platform against his perceived enemies for the entirety of his presidency.
And by all means let’s not neglect Hunter Biden’s laptop, which Jim Jordan sees as a Rosetta Stone for deciphering and revealing all of the alleged misdeeds of the Biden family.
Of particular note are the “whistleblowers” and “informants” the committee continually references but rarely produces. These mostly invisible witnesses (Mr. Jordan has referred to “dozens and dozens” of former FBI agents, but has produced only a handful), when they do materialize, are laughably compromised and have little credibility.
The committee’s blockbuster lineup has included the following group of disgruntled former employees: Marcus Allen, former special agent; Stephen Friend, former special agent; Garret O’Boyle, also a former special agent. All three have been suspended or fired for violating the rules and norms of the FBI. They have each been paid thousands of dollars by Kash Patel, one of Donald Trump’s most ardent acolytes and an incessant deep state conspiracy monger himself. In other words, they are profoundly unreliable witnesses. It has taken very little effort by the Democrats on that committee to puncture their testimony and slice it to ribbons.
As he goes about the business of pretending to root out government corruption, Mr. Jordan would do well to consider the fate of Joseph McCarthy, who traded a moment in the political spotlight for an eternity as an infamous blot on American history. Far from being lauded as a patriot, he will forever be remembered as the eponym for a particularly toxic form political grandstanding: McCarthyism.