I remember back in the day, in the 1990s, we were all pretty excited about the internet.

My chief delight was email, which allowed me to communicate at lightning speed with distant friends. Although I had been habituated to letter-writing for the first 40 years of my life, the instantaneousness of the internet allowed me to communicate without having to wait two weeks for a reply. I loved that.

Since I did not grow up with incessant exposure to internet content, I learned to read proficiently, write proficiently (a brief pause here for snorts of derision) and engage in the art of lively conversation, in person, with my friends.

While today’s youth cannot fathom a life without a video game console, a cellphone, a laptop, social media and access to all that the worldwide web has to offer, my friends and I enjoyed a childhood blessedly free of the auditory, visual and psychic dissonance of an electronics-based, virtual existence.

Since the ‘90s, my enthusiasm for the internet has waned as I have come to observe how toxic the constant exposure is to children, teens and young adults. I think that parents, distracted by their own complicated lives and their own quasi-addictions to their cellphones, might not realize the significant, negative impacts of unlimited access to personal technology.

Here is what your child may be doing online:

• Texting incessantly with their friends, and you, while their teachers are attempting to educate them. It is a battle that teachers lose multiple times daily.

• Bullying peers, or being bullied by them, via social media. This has become such a crisis that suicide rates among middle schoolers and teens have risen alarmingly.

• Participating in viral TikTok challenges to drink red ink, or tie nooses around their necks, or electrocute themselves by putting metal objects into wall outlets, or expose their eyes to household disinfectants, or deliberately give themselves concussions.

• Arranging drug deals.

• Sexually harassing or being sexually harassed by classmates and complete strangers alike.

• Being stalked and groomed by pedophiles posing as friendly agemates.

• Being exposed to extremely explicit and readily available adult content.

• Being radicalized to commit antisocial acts harmful to themselves and others.

• Buying weapons.

• Developing gambling addictions.

• Experiencing profound mental health challenges like anxiety and depression.

• Developing eating disorders.

• Losing the capacity to engage in real conversation.

• Becoming social isolates.

• Becoming physically and behaviorally combative.

This list is not in any way comprehensive.

We can also add other unintended consequences to constant consumption of online content: reduced attention, obesity, inability to differentiate truth from lies and reality from fantasy, illiteracy, a lack of expressive vocabulary, sleeplessness and reduced ability to write a cogent English sentence.

Since the 1990s, SAT scores have tumbled, mental health problems have soared and general malaise has become endemic.

Now, of course, when cellphone access is abridged in any way, we have to contend with all of the symptoms of withdrawal experienced by addicts when their substance of choice is unavailable: tears, frustration, panic, depression, aggression and rage.

Any parent who has tried to take their child’s cellphone away knows exactly what I am talking about.

For all of the reasons above, I cringe when I watch parents slip cellphones into the hands of their children, knowing that their malleable brains — during the most formative years of cognitive development — are being imprinted with a fascination for and addiction to garbage.

If you think it a bad idea to berate and humiliate your children — or expose them to adult sexual activity or teach them how to physically harm themselves and others or ensure their illiteracy or teach them how to gamble while drinking alcohol and vaping or invite pedophiles over for play dates — then you should be just as nervous about putting a cellphone or tablet in their hands, because those devices serve as the portal to a Pandora’s box of evils.

A bit of unsolicited, old-school advice: Close the computers, jettison the cellphones and give your kids the gift of your undivided attention. When they get tired of that, put good books in their hands.

You can thank me later.