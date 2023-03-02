Let’s be clear: It didn’t start with Donald Trump.
While it’s true that he lied at a breakneck pace throughout his presidency — as he has throughout his life — he certainly was not the first politician to lie repeatedly to constituents.
But somehow the brazenness with which he lied inspired others of questionable character to do the same.
In 2022, U.S. Rep. George Santos fabricated his entire resume in order to get elected to New York’s third congressional district. A review of those lies would take up all the space allotted for this column, so to paraphrase novelist Mary McCarthy’s observation about playwright Lillian Hellman: Every word he wrote was a lie, including “and” and “the.”
Likewise, Andy Ogles. The congressman from Tennessee would like you to believe that he is both an economist and an investigator of international sex crimes. In fact, he is neither: He has no degree in economics, and his crime-fighting history consists of volunteering at his local sheriff’s office — a position from which he was subsequently dismissed for not meeting minimum volunteer standards. Dick Tracy he’s not.
When it comes to the impulse to lie about one’s policy positions, Medicare and Social Security attract liars like moths to a flame. Republican U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Rick Scott and Lindsay Graham have all stated, on camera, their desire to balance the budget by taking an ax to both programs.
Yet when President Joe Biden pointed that out during his State of the Union address, he was resoundingly booed by an indignant GOP, with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene screaming, ironically, “Liar!” Greene herself has spewed some mighty whoppers about everything from Jewish space lasers causing California wildfires to misinformation about COVID-19 to the “stolen election” nonsense promulgated by Trump. It would be easy to write her off, were it not for her recent promotion to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s congressional bestie.
Her change in status now makes her much more dangerous to the republic, but evidently not for long — she plans for red states to secede from the union and form their own country, presumably led by a confederacy of conspiracy theorists.
When it comes to the most outrageous and dangerous liars in the land, one need look no further than the well-compensated talking heads at Fox News. Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson have now all been unmasked as unrepentant serial liars by Smartmatic and Dominion voting machine companies, which are suing Fox.
Recently leaked texts between the above-named fabulists reveal that each and every one of them knew that the hogwash peddled by former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell and Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani after the 2020 election, on their network, was exactly that. Yet they continued to willfully air their false claims of a stolen election to pander to the Trump base, hoping to maintain and grow their market share. Shameless bloviators all, they knew exactly what they were doing: telling lies by the bucketful.
They could have chosen to report the truth that Biden won the race; instead, they made a conscious decision to amplify the nonsense peddled by Trump’s team of third-rate proxies, some of whom might soon be indicted for knowingly attempting to overthrow the results of one of the cleanest elections in American history.
The incessant repetition of those election lies forms a direct throughline from Fox News and Team Trump to the seditionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Take the Fox echo chamber out of the picture, and there might not have been an insurrection.
I propose that an organization specializing in deliberately misleading their viewers should be sanctioned by the Federal Communications Commission and forever prevented from calling themselves a news network.
Each time a host lies, there should be a large, red chyron running across the screen, warning viewers that every word is a lie intended to deceive instead of inform. Much like the labels we place on bottles of poison, the warning should be simple, clear and designed to prevent harm to the public.
We have now learned that McCarthy recently gave unrestricted access to surveillance footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection to Carlson, one of the biggest liars on the network.
Given that we already know what happens when Fox guards the henhouse, there should be ample reason to deploy the chyrons in the very near future.