A court filing in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News lays bare fear at the network that it had alienated viewers and damaged its brand by not lining up with President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims. The networks' accuser, Dominion Voting Systems, says the worry played a key role in Fox not setting the record straight about unfounded fraud claims. Fox says Dominion has cherry-picked quotes to use against the network and will give a full answer to the accusations against it later this month. Dominion was the company falsely accused by Trump allies of doctoring voting machine results in the election.