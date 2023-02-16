I am certainly no grammarian, but until recently, I believed “woke” to be the past tense of “wake” — as in, “I woke up with a headache this morning.” But these days “woke” seems to have taken on an entirely different meaning.

According to Wikipedia, “woke” is an adjective derived from Black American vernacular meaning “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.”

In the broader sense, “woke” implies that those with power and privilege should awaken to the injustices visited upon historically marginalized communities — people whose lives have been less comfortable, less privileged and less richly accommodated than their own.

A sampling of such communities would include people of color, Indigenous people, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities and those whose beliefs do not conform to conservative religious doctrine.

By the way, that’s a whole lot of people.

Not only does the term suggest that we awaken to injustices past and present, but that we seriously consider our own culpability in perpetuating those injustices. In other words, being “woke” requires not just an acknowledgment of injustice but an active examination of how all of us, consciously and unconsciously, have sustained it.

Self-examination is a lot of work. It makes us feel uncomfortable. It requires us to consider that the problem might not lie with them but with us. And there, I think, is the rub. A system with which we have been entirely too comfortable — because it benefits us and has required nothing in return — has for a very long time caused significant harm to others.

It now appears that “wokeness” has freaked out a lot of people on the far right of the political spectrum. They just are not happy with the current social landscape; the push for equality seems to signal the imminent demise of traditional family values. This, in turn, has led to a “war on wokeness.”

There are a number of states where the war on wokeness has resulted in authoritarian policies wielded like truncheons to beat back the infidels. The main message seems to be “Shut up, stand down, and go back to where you came from.”

There is no recognition that this is where they came from. They’ve been here all along. You just liked it better when they were acquiescent, servile and silent.

There is perhaps no place in America more emblematic of this cultural distortion than the great state of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis. Florida, the governor is proud to announce, is the place “where woke goes to die.”

So Florida is the state where awareness, introspection and inclusion go to die? Sounds like a great place for a family vacation. And while on vacation, don’t forget to visit Disney World — DeSantis has now revoked its self-governing status because the Magic Kingdom had the audacity to stand in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

It won’t be long before the name is changed to DeSantisland. At the new DeSantisland, there will likely be a reshuffling of familiar personnel. Peter Pan will have to go because he is a male character often played by women; the Seven Dwarfs are likely to be fired since they are persons with disabilities and can no longer be accommodated; Snow White will stay on because, well, she’s white. After sunset, visitors will enjoy spectacular bonfires fueled by the thousands of books that have been removed from Florida’s classrooms and libraries, all the better to shield your children from hurt feelings and uncomfortable truths.

I acknowledge that change isn’t easy. No one enjoys feeling culpable and accountable for both historic wrongs and the wrongs of the present, but acknowledging the harms visited upon others creates not one shred of harm to you. True equality for all of us does not diminish the freedoms that have historically accrued to only a few.

It is time to realize that being alert to injustice and practicing inclusion does not present a threat to the social order. Nothing bad will happen if we become more self-reflective and less biased. We can and should work continually to form a more perfect union, a union in which respect, equality, and the celebration of our diversity makes us infinitely stronger.

It really is OK to woke up.