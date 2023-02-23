I like the term “gob-smacked.” Although “stunned” means just about the same thing, “gob-smacked” feels so much more evocative, just the right phrase when “stunned” feels a little too stale.
Gob-smacked is exactly what I have been for quite some time over the complete failure of our government to stop the daily occurrences of lethal violence in the hamlets, villages and towns of these United States.
When more than 70 percent of Americans — including those who own and responsibly use firearms — are begging for coherent, substantive legislation on gun reform so that children and young adults aren’t forever at risk of being murdered at school, it is hard to think of a less-divisive issue or more of a legislative imperative.
At the same time, there seems to be no barrier to banning books deemed too controversial to be read and discussed in classrooms across America. According to Pen America’s ”Banned in the USA: The Growing Movement to Censor Books in Schools,” 140 school districts in 32 states issued more than 2,500 book bans during the 2021-22 school year. Thousands more had been banned by the end of 2022. It leaves one to wonder how it is that so many states believe that books are more dangerous to their children than assault weapons.
The top five book-banning states are Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Kansas and Tennessee. At the same time, these states do not require a permit to buy a gun, nor do they require a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Buy all you want, carry all you have — under your jacket, in your pocket, in your underwear, in your backpack or freely swinging from a strap — because open carry is legal in those states as well. Most have no waiting periods, either, so there go the background checks.
These are by no means the only states with almost no laws to regulate the sales and concealed/open carry of firearms, and it probably goes without saying that red states are more likely to demonstrate a profound lack of oversight than blue states.
Why are we more afraid of books than guns? Many currently banned books have been written by LGBTQ+ and Black authors. Since when are children harmed by ideas from authors who have unique perspectives, while entire state populations with unlimited access to lethal weapons are of no great concern?
Why wouldn’t we want children to be exposed to different ideas, different voices and different viewpoints? Isn’t that what education is supposed to be about?
The idea that very young children are being exposed to highly sexualized material is nonsense. It simply doesn’t happen at school. I know — I work in one. A book about why someone might have two daddies or two mommies is not pornographic any more than a book about a child who has a daddy and a mommy.
Don’t we think that all children have a right to see their own experiences reflected in what they read, as well as the different experiences of others? Is that lethal?
A case in point is the ridiculous brouhaha over critical race theory (CRT), a red herring created by book-banners. CRT has never been taught in any K-12 setting that I can think of. Until certain politicians elected to use CRT as a “wedge” issue while campaigning, it was almost entirely taught at the graduate level in law school to sensitize future attorneys about race as a social construct and the fact that profound misunderstandings about race served to perpetuate inequalities throughout the legal system.
But politicians fanned the flames, and CRT suddenly exploded as another “woke” tactic to control the minds of children. It has been taught in law schools since the 1970s, and to the best of my knowledge, no one ever died from being exposed to it.
The hysteria has now extended to suppressing any real and honest accounting of the history of racism in our country. Apparently, the parents of white children don’t want them to feel sad about racism. I’m thinking that kids feel a whole lot sadder when they see their teachers and classmates blown to bloody bits by assault weapons.
Here’s the thing: If we spent half as much energy getting assault weapons off our streets as we do purging books from our schools and libraries, our children might live to grow up to be thoughtful, aware individuals who aren’t afraid to be exposed to new ideas, and perhaps they will develop the capacity to be thoughtful about topics that might challenge their prior assumptions.
If we don’t get guns off our streets, there is an ever-increasing likelihood that they won’t grow up at all.