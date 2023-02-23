Police in El Paso, Texas, say a one person has been killed and three others have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall. El Paso police said hours after Wednesday's shooting that two people had been taken into custody. Police said that Cielo Vista Mall was still considered a crime scene, and that it would remain locked down until authorities had completed their investigation. Police stressed that there was no further danger to the public. The shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.