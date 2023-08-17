Joe Biden, as both the former vice president and the current president of the United States, has had his share of personal and political challenges, most of which he has been nimble enough to overcome. But Joe Biden has an ongoing problem that might be insurmountable. The problem’s name is Hunter.
Anyone who reads a newspaper has been aware for quite some time that Hunter Biden is a human trainwreck. I recall that when Joe Biden ran for president in 2020, Donald Trump attempted to extort Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for dirt on Hunter Biden in an attempt to damage the elder Biden’s reputation. Zelenskyy declined to provide the requested information, and when the content of the phone call was subsequently revealed, it led to Trump’s first impeachment trial.
Around this same time, Joe Biden’s campaign managers decided to try to get out in front of Hunter Biden’s history of problematic behavior. I remember picking up a Vanity Fair magazine during that time and seeing a Hunter Biden confession piece in which the younger Biden detailed his long history of addiction. The elder Biden’s campaign undoubtedly reasoned that once the information went public, their candidate could not be ambushed during debates.
While it is not universally true of all fathers and sons, Joe and Hunter Biden have a bond of iron forged in the crucible of tragedy. Joe Biden’s first wife and daughter were killed in a car accident following his election to the United States Senate in 1972. His sons Beau and Hunter, also passengers in the car, were severely injured but lived. The elder Biden took his oath of office at the hospital where his sons were recuperating. There is no question that this event affected Biden and his sons profoundly.
One might also recall that Beau, a quintessential high-performer who served in the Delaware National Guard and, later, as Delaware’s attorney general, died of cancer during his father’s second term as vice president. This left the low-performing Hunter as Biden’s only living son. Hunter then went on to have an affair with his deceased brother’s wife, guaranteeing him a permanent position in the Sleazeball Hall of Fame.
Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned David Weiss as a special prosecutor tasked with investigating Hunter Biden’s shady business ventures in Ukraine and China. While congressional Republicans have attempted to draw a direct line from Hunter Biden’s greasy financial dealings to his father’s political position, they have thus far produced no witnesses to confirm that Joe Biden ever used his office to profit from Hunter’s questionable activities. What is clear to me is that Hunter Biden used his status as Joe Biden’s son to enrich himself, and in the process has created a political maelstrom for his father.
The rich, powerful and famous often have children who trade on their family names for their own benefit. Hunter Biden is no exception. The rich, powerful and famous often produce children who are 10-star screw-ups. Hunter Biden is no exception. In my opinion, Joe Biden should have stepped in and disciplined his child a long, long time ago, but my sense is that he couldn’t bring himself to provide a healthy dose of tough love to a son who had been traumatized by the loss of his mother and his sister. Now, Hunter Biden’s lifelong lack of accountability has come back to bite him, and his father, in their backsides.
While I cannot predict what evidence of Hunter Biden’s wrongdoing special prosecutor Weiss will unearth, I would be surprised if Joe Biden had any direct involvement. We’ve been watching Joe Biden’s behavior ever since he first arrived in the Senate in 1972, and he has always appeared to be an honorable man. While anything is possible, it seems unlikely that he would use or abuse his office for personal gain. The same cannot be said of his grifting predecessor.
Nevertheless, Hunter Biden functions as a stubborn piece of toilet paper that Joe Biden appears unable to scrape off of his shoe. We can see it, we can smell it and it functions as an ongoing embarrassment to the president.
Perhaps the special prosecutor can dislodge it.