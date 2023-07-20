Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the ring as a Republican presidential candidate promising to bring the same kind of change he has inflicted on his home state of Florida to the rest of the country.
DeSantis is trying to distinguish himself by running to the political right of Donald Trump. Running to the right of Donald Trump is no small undertaking, since Mr. Trump clearly embraces the concept of an imperial presidency, governing by fiat and the ruthless elimination of anyone who has the temerity to challenge or thwart his impulses.
Moreover, Trump intends to repeal the Constitution, hand Ukraine to Vladimir Putin on a silver platter, do away with the FBI, prevent anyone who doesn’t come from Norway from immigrating to the United States, destroy NATO, turn the military into his personal domestic enforcement squad and monetize the presidency for his own financial gain.
Oh, and there’s also the part about invalidating the results of any election that he doesn’t win. It is no easy task to outdo Donald Trump, but Ron DeSantis never shies away from a challenge.
Here’s what DeSantis is doing in Florida to prove that he is more of a totalitarian than Trump:
• Banned books by authors from marginalized communities.
• Banned teaching about those communities in schools.
• Gone to war with book publishers and the College Board, demanding that they revise their texts and curricula to dilute or eliminate discussions of Black, Native American and LGBTQ histories.
• Made it virtually impossible for women to access abortion care.
• Made it incredibly easy to buy and carry firearms designed for mass murders.
• Shipped homeless migrants out of the state and dumped them on the streets of New York, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., in the middle of winter.
• Taken over a public university and imposed a conservative Christian curriculum on its students.
• Accused the Disney company of sexualizing children and voided their control over their own property.
• Made it impossible for trans children and teens to receive gender-affirming care.
• Criminalized drag queens.
When DeSantis proudly proclaims that Florida is where “woke” goes to die, what he really means is that Florida is where inclusion, education, free speech, civil liberties, minority representation and compassion go to die.
Perhaps others feel differently, but in my view the last thing we need in this already-divided country is more division, more exclusion, more hate and less democracy. Nevertheless, that is exactly what Ron DeSantis promises to deliver. He has pledged, if elected President, to Floridate the rest of America.
And really, he doesn’t have to transform every state into an Orwellian nightmare, since most of the red states have already done the job for him. Almost universally, they have eroded women’s access to abortion, dropped all pretense of regulating access to assault weapons, systematically disenfranchised voters of color, criminalized gender-affirming care for transgendered individuals, banned books and “Christianized” their schools. They’re already just like Florida, absent the white sands and flamingoes.
Additionally, Missouri Republicans endorse the right of parents to force 12-year-olds to marry, and Arkansas has rolled back child labor laws.
Perhaps DeSantis would like to add those confections to his campaign goody bag, too.
In the unlikely event that he becomes the nominee of his party, DeSantis will then have to make his case to Democrats and independents — although by what feat of persuasion he intends to do this is a mystery. It is an agenda that appalls anyone who has ever declined to purchase a MAGA hat, and most Democrats would sooner set themselves on fire than vote for someone who embraces those particular “values.” He is equally unlikely to attract support from independents, since they’ve already rejected what the slightly less draconian Trump has to offer.
As we know, the Electoral College makes it possible to become president without actually winning the popular vote. Trump did precisely that in 2016 and is probably banking on doing it again. It appears that DeSantis, if he intends to occupy the Oval Office, will need to capture the unpopular vote as well.
Good luck with that, governor. For the time being, you might want to refrain from renting a U-Haul for your big move to the White House.